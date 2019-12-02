Postseason honors began rolling in for local college football players last week.

A record-setting season at St. Francis (Pa.) earned Chancellor grads

  • Jason Brown

and

  • E.J. Jenkin
  • s berths on the all-Northeast Conference second team. Brown set school marks with 3,084 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes, 13 of them to Jenkins.
  • Montana junior offensive tackle Conlan Beaver (Massaponax) was named second-team all-Big Sky Conference after blocking for an offense that averages 441 yards and 36 points per game. The Grizzlies (9–3) will face Southeast Louisiana in the FCS playoffs this Saturday.
  • Redshirt freshman Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) kicked six extra points and a 23-yard field goal in Utah’s 45–15 win over Colorado Saturday. Redding is 9 for 12 on field goals and has converted all 54 PATs for the fifth-ranked Utes (11–1), who will face Oregon in Friday’s Pacific-12 championship game in Santa Clara, Calif.
  • As previously reported, Bridgewater senior quarterback Jay Scroggins
    • (James Monroe) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year after leading the Eagles to a 10–0 regular season and the ODAC title while throwing for 2,398 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Bridgewater senior defensive back
  • Luke Barnum (King George) was named third-team all-ODAC.
  • Sophomore linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) finished the season as East Carolina’s leading tackler with 81. He made four stops and recovered a fumble in Saturday’s season-ending 49–24 loss to Tulsa.
  • Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) Ty’Sean Tyler (Spotsylvania) earned honorable mention on the all-Collegiate Sprint Football League (for players 178 pounds or less) after making a team-high three interceptions.

BASKETBALL

Junior forward

  • Sabrina Jones

(Massaponax) scored 21 points and freshman teammate

  • Bianca Atkinson
  • (Chancellor) hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds left in Virginia Wesleyan’s 59–58 win over Randolph Saturday, giving former Mary Washington All-American Liz Hudy her first Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory as coach.
  • Senior Hope Toliver (Caroline) scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting as Mount Olive (N.C.) topped Chowan 63–57 Tuesday and 16 points in Saturday’s 67–59 win over Francis Marion.
  • Junior Olivia Gaither (Colonial Forge) had 11 points and 12 rebounds in Chowan’s 55–51 loss to UNC Pembroke Saturday.
  • Former Colonial Forge standout Shakira Austin had 17 points and eight rebounds in Maryland’s 63–44 win over Clemson Friday.

Steve DeShazo

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

