Postseason honors began rolling in for local college football players last week.
A record-setting season at St. Francis (Pa.) earned Chancellor grads
- Jason Brown
and
- E.J. Jenkin
- s berths on the all-Northeast Conference second team. Brown set school marks with 3,084 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes, 13 of them to Jenkins.
- Montana junior offensive tackle Conlan Beaver (Massaponax) was named second-team all-Big Sky Conference after blocking for an offense that averages 441 yards and 36 points per game. The Grizzlies (9–3) will face Southeast Louisiana in the FCS playoffs this Saturday.
- Redshirt freshman Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) kicked six extra points and a 23-yard field goal in Utah’s 45–15 win over Colorado Saturday. Redding is 9 for 12 on field goals and has converted all 54 PATs for the fifth-ranked Utes (11–1), who will face Oregon in Friday’s Pacific-12 championship game in Santa Clara, Calif.
- As previously reported, Bridgewater senior quarterback Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year after leading the Eagles to a 10–0 regular season and the ODAC title while throwing for 2,398 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Bridgewater senior defensive back
- Luke Barnum (King George) was named third-team all-ODAC.
- Sophomore linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) finished the season as East Carolina’s leading tackler with 81. He made four stops and recovered a fumble in Saturday’s season-ending 49–24 loss to Tulsa.
- Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) Ty’Sean Tyler (Spotsylvania) earned honorable mention on the all-Collegiate Sprint Football League (for players 178 pounds or less) after making a team-high three interceptions.
BASKETBALL
Junior forward
- Sabrina Jones
(Massaponax) scored 21 points and freshman teammate
- Bianca Atkinson
- (Chancellor) hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds left in Virginia Wesleyan’s 59–58 win over Randolph Saturday, giving former Mary Washington All-American Liz Hudy her first Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory as coach.
- Senior Hope Toliver (Caroline) scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting as Mount Olive (N.C.) topped Chowan 63–57 Tuesday and 16 points in Saturday’s 67–59 win over Francis Marion.
- Junior Olivia Gaither (Colonial Forge) had 11 points and 12 rebounds in Chowan’s 55–51 loss to UNC Pembroke Saturday.
- Former Colonial Forge standout Shakira Austin had 17 points and eight rebounds in Maryland’s 63–44 win over Clemson Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.