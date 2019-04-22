No one could keep pace with Bridgewater’s Calista Ariel at last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference track meet.
The junior from Chancellor High School set a conference record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:11.53) and also won the 1,500 (4:41.83) and 5,000 (18:09.39) in Lynchburg, winning female runner of the meet honors.
She helped the Eagles finish second in the team competition behind Lynchburg, which repeated as champion thanks in part to a victory in the shot put by Ariel’s former high school teammate, Samantha Woods (40–4.5). Woods also finished fourth in the hammer (130–1), and Lynchburg sophomore Kaitlyn Johnson (Courtland) was seventh in the 10,000 (40:09.11).
Bridgewater’s men also repeated as team champions, thanks in part to sophomore Dirk Jones (James Monroe). He was fourth in the long jump (21–11.75), eighth in the 100 (11.27) and ran on the Eagles’ record-setting 400 relay (41.16). Freshman teammate Chris Atkins (Fredericksburg Christian) was fifth in the 400 (50.29).
At the same meet, Virginia Wesleyan freshman Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the men’s 110 hurdles (14.98); Shenandoah sophomore Elijah Morton (Culpeper) was second in the 100 (10.94); Roanoke freshman Hannah Koepfinger (King George) placed fourth in the women’s 400 hurdles (1:06.21) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.19); and Eastern Mennonite sophomore Cheyenne Suamataia-Teo (Mountain View) was fifth in the shot (36–1.75).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
- VCU junior
- Chukwuezego Aguolu
- (King George) won the men’s 400 meters (48.19) at Saturday’s Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville.
- N.C. Central sophomore
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) was sixth in the men’s 200 (21.50) at Saturday’s Duke Invitational and anchored the Eagles’ third-place 400 relay (40.79). William & Mary junior
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) cleared a personal-best 12–5.5 to finish eighth in the women’s pole vault.
- Morgan State sophomore
- Alantra Mines
- (Caroline) triple-jumped a lifetime best 40 feet, 0.5 inches to finish second in Saturday’s Morgan State Legacy Meet in Baltimore.
BASEBALL
- Junior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) tied a school record with 14 strikeouts in Central Oklahoma’s 4–1 win over Fort Hays State Thursday. Hall (5–3. 3.63 ERA) retired 19 straight batters at one point in his three-hit complete game.
- After going 2 for 4 in the opener, sophomore
- Tre’von Smith
- (Orange) gave Glenville (W.Va.) State a 3–2 win over Concord in the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season.
- Sophomore
- Corey Willis
- (Massaponax) hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs in Eastern Mennonite’s 8–5 victory over Shenandoah Wednesday.
- Junior
- Austin Meyer
- (North Stafford) went 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in King (Tenn.)’s 11–10 loss to Limestone (S.C.) Wednesday.
- Sophomore
- Cale Agee
- (Louisa) posted three straight two-hit games for Eastern Mennonite last week, including a 4-for-8, three-runs scored effort in Saturday’s doubleheader split with Eastern Mennonite.
- Junior
- Jacob Pollock
- (Mountain View) went 2 for 3 with an RBI in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s 2–1 win over Lock Haven Saturday.
- Sophomore
- Justin Cherry
- (North Stafford) struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings in Rhode Island’s 4–0 win over Davidson on April 14.
- Junior outfielder
- Shawn Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) had three RBIs in Randolph-Macon’s 7–4 loss at Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
- Sophomore
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) struck out nine in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 7–1 win over Winston-Salem State Tuesday. She’s 12–6 with a 1.97 ERA.
- Freshman
- Sarah Proctor
- (Louisa) had five RBIs and sophomore
- Emerald Cheesebrew
- (Riverbend) went 3 for 4 and scored three times in Christopher Newport’s 18–1 win over Mary Washington Saturday, which earned a doubleheader split. The fifth-ranked Captains (28–6) are seeded second behind UMW for the Capital Athletic Conference tournament, which begins Friday.
- Junior
- Mykayla Johnson
- (Riverbend) hit a go-ahead two-run home run in Southern Virginia’s 4–3 victory over Salisbury Saturday.
- Freshman
- Arizona Ritchie
- (Brooke Point) was 2 for 5, including a double, and scored twice in Virginia’s rain-delayed 14–10, nine-inning loss to Notre Dame Friday and Saturday.
GOLF
- Christopher Newport sophomore
- Katie Thome
- (Colonial Forge) was named first-team all-Capital Athletic Conference Monday after tying for fifth with a three-round, 34-over-par 250 at the weekend’s CAC championships in Williamsburg. Sophomore
- Joel Marshall
- (Massaponax) was 18th in the men’s championship (241) for York, which won its third straight team title.
LACROSSE
- Junior
- Lauren Thatcher
- (Mountain View) scored four goals in Southern Virginia’s 22–15 loss to Frostburg State Tuesday.