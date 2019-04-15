Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins formed a potent passing combination at Chancellor High School. They may reprise that connection in college as well.
Brown, a redshirt sophomore, completed 11 of 18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in St. Francis (Pa.)’s annual spring football game Saturday. One of his TD tosses came on a leaping 5-yard grab by Jenkins, who had two receptions for 32 yards on the day.
Brown is considered the front-runner to start for the Red Flash in the fall after seeing limited action last season. “Jason has a new found confidence as quarterback,” offensive coordinator Martin Pecora told the school’s athletics website.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-7 wide receiver, caught five passes for 52 yards and a TD last fall. He hauled in 16 scoring passes from Brown in 2016, helping Chancellor to a 9–3 record.
MORE FOOTBALL
- Recent enrollee
- Brandon Smith
- (Louisa) made a team-high six tackles for the White squad in Penn State’s spring game Saturday. Rising junior defensive end
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- (Chancellor) earned the Jim O’Hara Award as the Lions’ top defensive player.
TRACK AND FIELD
- DePauw senior
- Zach Batt
- (North Stafford) set a meet record in winning the men’s 1,500 meters (3:55.96) at Saturday’s Indiana Division III Championships in Greencastle, Ind.
- Virginia State sophomore
- Jade Jordan
- (Riverbend) won the women’s high jump (5–5.75) and placed fifth in the triple jump (38–0.5) at the Mason Spring Invitational in Fairfax. Junior
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) of host George Mason tied for third in the women’s pole vault with a career-best 12–2.5.
- Radford sophomore
- Taylor Tinsley
- (Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s high jump with acareer-best 5–5.75 at Saturday’s Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C. VMI junior
- James Granderson
- (Colonial Forge) was seventh in the men’s 110 hurdles (14.80) to qualify for next month’s IC4A championships.
- Bridgewater junior
- Calista Ariel (
- Chancellor) broke her own school record in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase (11:10.11) in finishing 16th out of 44 runners at Saturday’s Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg, Pa. At the same meet, VMI junior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) finished second in the men’s unseeded 1,500 (3:53.87) and qualified for the IC4A meet.
- Junior
- Naukym Morton
- (North Stafford) ran on Northeastern’s first-place 400 relay (41.09) at Saturday’s UConn Northeast Challenge in Storrs, Conn. He also placed sixth in the men’s 100 (10.80).
- Charlotte junior
- Bridget Abbatiello
- (Stafford) was second in the women’s 800 (2:15.64) at Saturday’s Charlotte Invitational. Sophomore
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) helped Norfolk State win the women’s 400 relay (45.46).
- Virginia Wesleyan freshman
- Landry Moffo
- (North Stafford) broke his own school record in the 110 hurdles (15.23), placing third at Saturday’s Eastern Shore Challenge in Salisbury Md. Junior
- Abel Owusu
- (North Stafford) was fourth in the shot put (41–8).
- Waynesburg (Pa.) freshman
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) won the women’s 5,000 (18:11.04) at Saturday’s Westminster Invitational in New Wilmington, Pa.
- After winning the women’s triple jump with a career-long 39–8.75 at the previous week’s Towson Invitational, Morgan State sophomore
- Alantra Mines
- (Caroline) placed sixth in the event (38–7.5) at Saturday’s Aggie Invitational in Greensboro, N.C. Sophomore teammate
- Daenah Pressley
- (Eastern View) was sixth in the men’s high jump (6–4.75).
BASEBALL
- Sophomore
- Tre’von Smith
- (Orange) hit a walkoff home run in the ninth inning of Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 8–7 win over Salem Thursday.
- King (Tenn.) junior
- Austin Meyer
- (North Stafford) went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 12–10 win over Tusculum.
- Junior
- Shawn Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) drove in four runs and brother
- Mike Nickles
- went 3 for 5 with three runs as Randolph-Macon swept a doubleheader from Roanoke Saturday to reclaim first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. On Wednesday, junior teammate
- Cole Grinde
- (Caroline) scored four times in a 16–5 win over William Peace.
- Freshman
- Connor Lutz
- (Colonial Beach) pitched 6 2/3 strong innings to earn the win in Eastern Mennonite’s 5–2 victory over Emory & Henry Saturday. Sophomore teammates
- Corey Willis
- (Massaponax) and
- Ray Tricario
- (Eastern View) had two hits each.
- Junior
- Nathan Neff
- (Mountain View) tied a career high with four hits in Concord (W.Va.)’s 15–2 win over Bluefield State Thursday, then scored four times in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of West Virginia Wesleyan.
- Junior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings in Central Oklahoma’s 7–4, 14-inning win over Northeastern State Thursday.
- Colonial Beach native
- Kam Smith
- drove in three runs in Northern Illinois’ 12–6 win over Western Michigan Saturday.
- Sophomore
- Daniel Brooks
- (Spotsylvania) went 3 for 4 in George Mason’s 8–3 loss to Towson Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
- Bowie State freshman
- Amya Ferguson (
- Orange) had two triples among her five hits in Saturday’s doubleheader split with Elizabeth City State. She leads NCAA Division II players in triples per game (six in 25, 0.24).
- Mount Olive (N.C.) sophomore
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) pitched a four-hit, 6–0 shutout of Barton Saturday.
- Freshman
- Meredith Morgan
- (Culpeper) went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Chowan’s 11–0 win over Lincoln (Pa.) Saturday.
LACROSSE
- Sophomore
- Kennedy Buechner
- (Colonial Forge) scored twice in Lincoln Memorial (Pa.)’s 13–8 win over Tusculum Wednesday and three times in Saturday’s 22–9 romp over Newberry (S.C.). Sophomore goalie
- Macayla Starnes
- (Stafford) made a combined 11 saves.
- Sophomore
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) scored two goals in each game as Catholic defeated Goucher 22–3 on Wednesday and Scranton 16–13 on Saturday.
- Senior
- Hunter Callan
- (Massaponax) had two goals and two assists in Bridgewater’s 15–8 win at Guilford Saturday.
TENNIS
- Freshman B
- ailey Willard
- (Stafford) won her collegiate d
- é
- but 6–0, 6–0 over Hollins’ Anna Howard at No. 6 singles and sophomore
- Andrea Wine
- (King George) beat Alexis Morring by the same score in Randolph-Macon’s 9–0 sweep Thursday.