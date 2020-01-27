In his final Skyline Conference swimming meet, Nolan Monahan ensured his spot in the league’s record books.
The senior from Colonial Forge High School was named conference swimmer of the year for the fourth straight season and led the Mariners to their 22nd straight men’s conference team title last weekend in Purchase, N.Y.
Monahan set conference records in winning the 200-yard breaststroke (2:06.69) and 200 individual medley (1:55.25). He also won the 200 free (1:44.94) and swam on two winning relay teams: the 200 medley (1:34.60) and 400 free (3:14.52)
MORE SWIMMING
Freshmen
- Parker Hayungs
(Stafford) and
- Corinn Ford
- (Fredericksburg Christian) each won two individual events in Lynchburg’s tri-meet win over Ferrum and Southern Virginia Saturday. Hayungs claimed the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:52.41) and 100 butterfly (54.82) and also swam on the 400 free relay team that set a school record (3:23.07). Ford won the women’s 200 free (2:08.19) and 100 butterfly (1:04.76).
- VMI senior Ryan Schmitz (North Stafford) won the 100 free (54.46) and was second in the 500 free (24.81) in a dual meet with Mount St. Mary’s Saturday. Freshman
- Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) won the 100 IM (1:00.20) and was second in the 50 breast.
- William & Mary freshman John O’Hara (Stafford) earned his first collegiate race victory, taking the men’s 200 free (1:41.91) in Saturday’s dual-meet victory over George Washington.
- Home-schooled Fredericksburg resident Rachael King won the women’s 400 IM (5:50.41) and swam on the winning 800 free relay team (9:48.83) in Bridgewater’s dual-meet win over Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Senior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
(Mountain View) anchored VMI’s distance medley relay team that won the event in 10:10.48 at Saturday’s VMI Team Challenge and qualified for the IC4A championships. At the same meet, Appalachian State freshman
- Celia Agee
(Louisa) won the women’s pole vault (11–7.75), and Norfolk State junior
- Malika Pride (
- North Stafford) was second in the women’s 200 (24.24) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (3:56.59).
- Morgan State junior Alantra Mines (Caroline) placed second in the women’s triple jump (40–3) in Saturday’s Liberty Kickoff Meet in Lynchburg. Bridgewater senior
- Calista Ariel (Chancellor) ran the second-fastest women’s 3,000 meters (10:14.78) in school history to finish fifth, and N.C. Central sophomore
- Gordon Lewis (Riverbend) was fourth in the men’s 200 (21.44).
- Duke junior Ben Beatty (Courtland) finished fourth in the men’s shot put (55–10.75) at last weekend’s Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge in New York.
- North Carolina freshman Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) set a personal best of 50–5.25 to finish second in the triple jump at Friday’s Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg.
- Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore Aubrey Wingeart (King George) placed seventh out of 73 women’s milers, and first among Division III runners (5:15.93) at Saturday’s SPIRE Midwest Open in Geneva, Ohio. She was also 14th out of 66 in the 3,000 (10:39.50).
BASKETBALL
Junior
- Sabrina Jones
- (Massaponax) scored a career-high 27 points and added nine rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 77–47 loss to Bridgewater Wednesday, then added 15 points in Saturday’s 78–56 loss to Emory & Henry.
- Senior Percy Burt (James Monroe) had 14 points and seven rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 88–76 win at Bridgewater Saturday after posting seven points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 67–61 loss to third-ranked Randolph-Macon.
WRESTLING
Ithaca sophomor
- Eze Chukwuezi
(Colonial Forge) went 2-0 at the SUNY Cortland Duals Saturday. One of his wins was a 14–5 decision over Averett freshman
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper), who picked up his 14th and 15th pins of the season in other matches.
- VMI freshman Zach Brown (Eastern View) went 2–1 and finished second at 197 in Saturday’s All-Academy Championships in Colorado Springs. Junior teammate
- Cliff Conway (Courtland) placed fourth at 133.
FOOTBALL
Junior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) shared the Challice McMillan special teams award with teammate D’Angelos Amos at James Madison’s annual banquet Saturday. Hampton made 45 total tackles in 2019 for the Dukes, the NCAA FCS runners-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.