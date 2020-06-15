It’s hard to say where Matt Nickles shined more during the just-completed school year: on or off the baseball field.
Randolph-Macon’s senior right-hander from Colonial Forge High School ranked second in Division III with 54 strikeouts and had a 3–0 record with a 2.79 ERA before the coronavirus pandemic cut short the spring season.
In the classroom, he was named to the 2020 Division III Academic All-America baseball first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. A Biology major, Nickles has a cumulative grade point average of 3.95. He has been on the Dean’s List seven times and the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference all-academic team three times.
Nickles was also named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ academic all-state team. Each state school can nominate up to six athletes with a GPA of 3.25 or higher for recognition.
Other local honorees included Mary Washington lacrosse player Jenny Bosserman (Eastern View); Bridgewater runner Calista Ariel (Chancellor) and baseball player Jacob Talley (Louisa); Shenandoah field hockey/basketball player Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and lacrosse player Jet Hayes (Brooke Point); and Virginia State softball player Vanessa Ruby (Spotsylvania).
MORE ACADEMICS
Eight local athletes were named to the Division II Conference Carolinas 2020 spring presidential honor roll, which requires a 3.2 GPA. Foremost was Chowan softball player
- Meredith Morgan
- (Culpeper), who was named to her school’s Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.8 or better.
Other local honorees included Mount Olive (N.C.) softball players Madison Morgan (King George) and Mallory Ratcliff (Riverbend) and basketball player Hope Toliver (Caroline); Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) track athletes Kelsie Smith (North Stafford) and Jami Wright (North Stafford); King (Tenn.) baseball player Austin Meyer (North Stafford); and Barton (N.C.) swimmer Moira Euker (Lighthouse Academy).
Norfolk State football players
- Kareem Burgess
(Colonial Forge) and
- Noah Dewitt
(Mountain View), volleyball player
- Jannel Ezeagwu
(Colonial Forge) and track athlete
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) were named to the school’s athletic directors honor roll with a 3.0 GPA or better,
- Averett women’s basketball player Samantha Tecson (Stafford) and baseball player
- Nick Winston (Chancellor) made the USA South academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.0 GPA, as did N.C. Wesleyan soccer goalie
- Alicia Jacobs (Courtland).
FOOTBALL
A couple of former local standouts earned honors from their respective school—one for the most recent season, the other going back a few years.
- Brock Bullock
- (Courtland) was named defensive player of the decade (2010–19) at The Apprentice School in Newport News. As a linebacker, he set a school record with 307 career tackles and was named first-team USCAA All-America and played in the D3 Senior Classic all-star game in 2013.
- Jason Brown
- (Chancellor) was named most outstanding sophomore athlete at St. Francis (Pa.) after setting school single-season records for passing yards (3,084) and touchdowns (28). He was earlier named second-team all-Northeast Conference.
Speaking of St. Francis, offensive lineman
- Teagan McDonald
(Massaponax) announced on Twitter that he visited the Red Flash last week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. McDonald redshirted in 2019, his first season at Old Dominion. Another former Massaponax offensive lineman,
- Louis Mihota,
- recently signed with St. Francis after beginning his career at Virginia Tech.
GOLF
Mary Washington senior
- Philip Manceri
- was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ college division all-state second team. He led the Eagles with a 73.83 stroke average this spring.
