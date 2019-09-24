Football success has been fleeting at Virginia Military Institute, but a handful of Colonial Forge High School graduates are hoping to infuse the Keydets with the winning tradition they brought from the Eagles.
VMI hasn’t enjoyed a winning season since 1981 and had lost 27 straight games to Division I opponents (and 22 straight to Southern Conference foes) before Saturday night’s 31–24 overtime victory over East Tennessee State.
Freshman defensive back Josh Sarratt made a team-high 11 tackles and broke up a pass and senior Rohan Martin (Colonial Forge) caught nine passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. They’re two of six Colonial Forge graduates on the Keydets’ roster.
The Keydets (2–1) host Robert Morris this Saturday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Junior quarterback
- Jason Brown
(Chancellor) threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, one to
- E.J. Jenkins
- (Chancellor), in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 42–14 romp over Merrimack Saturday. Jenkins had two catches for 71 yards.
- Sophomore Devin Ravenel (North Stafford) caught three passes for 40 yards and his first collegiate touchdown in James Madison’s 63–12 rout of Morgan State Saturday.
- Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in Bridgewater’s 37–22 victory at Stevenson Saturday.
- Mario Wisdom
(Chancellor) ran for two touchdowns and fellow senior
- T.J. Heflin
- (Spotsylvania) made a team-high nine tackles in Shenandoah’s 35–19 victory over N.C. Wesleyan Saturday.
- Senior Stephen Harris (Stafford) made five tackles, including a sack, in Virginia State’s 35–16 win over UNC Pembroke Saturday.
- Sophomore Job Whalen (Louisa) ran for 53 yards and his first collegiate touchdown in Alderson-Broaddus’ 70–16 loss to Chowan Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
VMI senior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) placed second out of 36 runners (26:05 for 8,000 meters) at Saturday’s JMU Invitational in New Market.
- Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) was runner-up in a field of 148 women (22:09.9 for 6,000 meters) at Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview Meet in Salem.
- Mary Washington junior Ashley Applegate (Riverbend) finished third out of 64 female runners (25:04.5 for 6,000 meters) at Saturday’s Catholic University Invitational in Washington.
- Freshman Jordan Burzynski (Mountain View) finished third out of 22 runners (21:32.5 for 5,000 meters) to help host Virginia State win Saturday’s three-team VSU Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
- (Riverbend) topped 1,000 career kills with a combined 46 as Shepherd went 4–0 at last weekend’s MEC-PSEC Crossover Tournament in Institute, W.Va. She had 12 kills against Urbana and 17 against Charleston on Saturday.
- In the same tournament, junior Stephanie Jacobsen (Brooke Point) had a combined 27 kills and 25 digs as Slippery Rock split two Sunday matches.
- Sophomore Isis Black (North Stafford) posted 11 kills in Hampton’s 3–2 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah senior
- Taylor Hayes
- (Brooke Point) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week for the third time in her career after scoring three goals in Wednesday’s 7–0 victory over Hood and the only goal in Saturday’s 1–0 triumph over Stevenson.
- Senior Sophia Boothby (Riverbend) started and shared time in goal in each game as Ohio shut out Davidson 3–0 on Sept. 6 and Lock Haven 4–0 last Friday.
SOCCER
Junior
- Katie Tritt
- (Riverbend) scored twice in Richmond’s 5–0 shutout of Hampton Wednesday and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–3 tie with Coastal Carolina.
Freshman goalie
- Elena Beasley (
- Colonial Forge) won her first two college starts as Rollins edged West Florida (ranked sixth in Division II) 3–2 on Friday and beat Colorado Christian 3–0 Sunday. She made five saves against West Florida.
Junior
- Kennedy Culbraith
- (Massaponax) scored her team-high third goal of the season in Longwood’s 2–1 win over UMBC Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.