It’s better to give than to receive, but Kelsey Jones is a prime example that you can do both.
The sophomore from Courtland High School leads Division III with a school single-season record 18 assists for Shenandoah University’s field hockey team. On Monday, she was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week after posting a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 4–1 win over Randolph-Macon and two goals (including the game-winner) and an assist in Saturday’s 3–2 overtime victory over Roanoke.
Jones has nine goals for the Hornets (11–3, 4–1 ODAC), who are battling Lynchburg and Washington & Lee for the conference lead.
MORE FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
- Morgan Rigual
- (James Monroe) made her first collegiate goal count as 11th-ranked Delaware edged Penn 1–0 Sunday.
- Sophomore Maran Lee (Riverbend) scored her first goal of the season and added an assist as Centre (Ky.), ranked 16th in Division III, beat Sewanee 7–0 Saturday to improve to 14–0.
- Sophomore Katie Brookman (Eastern View) scored twice in Randolph-Macon’s 5–0 win at Transylvania (Ky.) Sunday.
- Senior Colleen Norair (Fredericksburg Academy) notched her first assist of the season in seventh-ranked Virginia’s 3–2 win over Drexel Sunday.
- Freshman Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View) had a goal and an assist in Eastern Mennonite’s 7–0 romp over Ferrum Thursday.
- Junior Brooke Lafayette (Stafford) scored and senior
- Sierra Smizer (Brooke Point) went the distance in goal in Frostburg State’s first win of the season, 2–1 over Converse on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
After handling kickoff duties for the first time in North Carolina’s 43–41 six-overtime loss to Virginia Tech last Saturday, freshman walk-on
- Jonathan Kim
- (Massaponax) has been named North Carolina’s starting place-kicker for this Saturday’s game against Duke.
Kim earned touchbacks with all five of his kickoffs against the Hokies. He replaces Noah Ruggles, who missed two field goal attempts Saturday and was 10 for 16 on the season.
Junior quarterback
- Jason Brown
(Chancellor) passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 46 yards as St. Francis (Pa.) shut out Long Island U. 31–0 Saturday. Junior
- E.J. Jenkins
- (Chancellor) caught three passes for 107 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.
- Sophomore D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in Towson’s 56–7 rout of Bucknell Saturday. He also caught two passes for 29 yards.
- Redshirt freshman safety Liam Kauthen (Colonial Forge) made 10 tackles in VMI’s 34–27 loss to Mercer Saturday.
- Senior Justin Brown (Colonial Forge) made a team-high seven tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up another in Hampton’s 31–16 loss to Campbell Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Michael Genalo (Spotsylvania) made eight tackles and two interceptions in Alderson-Broaddus’ 45–7 loss to Tiffin Saturday.
- Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) completed 20 of 27 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns as Bridgewater rolled over Ferrum 53–10 Saturday. The Eagles (6–0) are ranked 25th in the nation this week by d3football.com.
- Sophomore Tiavante McLaughlin (Brooke Point) made a team-high nine tackles in Christopher Newport’s 24–0 loss to Montclair State Saturday.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Rice (Riverbend) made eight tackles (2.5 for loss) in Shenandoah’s 21–17 win over Hampden-Sydney Saturday.
SOCCER
Freshman
- Matthew Goldberg
- (Stafford) headed home his first career goal for the game’s only score as Virginia Wesleyan edged Washington & Lee 1–0 Saturday. The Generals were ranked fourth in Division III at the time.
- Junior Kennedy Culbreath (Massaponax) scored a golden goal in the 102nd minute and had an assist as Longwood’s women edged UNC-Asheville 2–1 Saturday. She leads the Lancers with six goals.
- Sophomore Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge) assisted on Frostburg State’s only goal in Thursday’s 3–1 loss to Concord, then scored for the fourth time this season in Sunday’s 5–0 victory over Wheeling.
- Freshman Camila Gomez-Toledo (Culpeper) notched her first career goal and an assist in Indiana (Pa.)’s 8–0 victory over Salem on Saturday.
- Junior goalkeeper Alicia Jacobs (Courtland) made seven saves in N.C. Wesleyan’s 2–1 victory over Pfeiffer Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
- (Riverbend) posted a combined 46 kills as Shepherd swept Gannon, Mercyhurst and Edinboro last week to improve to 21–1.
- Sophomore Michaella Ulses (Courtland) had a season-high 10 kills in Marymount’s 3–1 win over Lebanon Valley Saturday
- Senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) had 12 digs in Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–0 sweep of St. Joseph’s-Long Island and a match-high 19 in Saturday’s 3–0 win over St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn.
- Sophomore Janell Ezeagwu (Colonial Forge) had a team-high nine kills in Norfolk State’s first win of the season, 3–0 over Morgan State last Monday.
SWIMMING
Junior
- Dylan Peck
- (Chancellor) won the men’s 200-yard individual medley (1:53.99) and was second in the 100 butterfly (51.63) as George Mason beat Davidson in a weekend dual meet.
- Senior Amanda Waller (Chancellor) helped Virginia Wesleyan set school records in the 200 medley relay (2:04.34) and 200 free relay (1:52.65) in Saturday’s dual-meet win over Randolph.
- Senior Ryan Schmitz ( North Stafford) won the men’s 50 freestyle (22.12) and freshman
- Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) took the 200 IM (1:57.00) in VMI’s dual-meet win over Centre (Ky.) Friday. Both also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:38.11).
CROSS COUNTRY
VMI junior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) finished second out of 147 runners (time unavailable) at Saturday’s High Point (N.C.) Vertcross Invitational.
- Charlotte senior Bridget Abbatiello (Stafford) placed eighth out of 215 women (21:10.82 for 6,000 meters) at UAB Blazer XC Classic in Birmingham, Ala.
GOLF
Junior
- Katie Thome
- (Colonial Forge) finished third individually with a 4-over-par 75 to help Christopher Newport’s women win the team title in the rain-shortened VSGA Women’s Intercollegiate in Newport News.
