The recruitment of Courtland junior baseball standout Addie Burrow wasn’t a long drawn out process.
Burrow participated in a skills combine earlier this spring and was spotted by University of Virginia associate head coach Kevin McMullan.
McMullan was so intrigued by Burrow’s skillset he followed up to see him play in the Region 4B semifinals at Hanover.
After Burrow had a solid performance against the perennially powerful Hawks, McMullan extended the outfielder a scholarship offer.
Burrow wasted little time orally committing to the Cavaliers, who haven’t qualified for the NCAA tournament the past two years after a stellar run, including the 2015 national title.
Still, the program was enticing to Burrow.
“This all happened over a period of three to four days,” Courtland head coach Tim Acors said. “It certainly was cool to watch it unfold.”
Burrow was recently named a second-team all-Battlefield District performer after he helped lead the Cougars to the district title game and the third round of region play.
He batted .338 with one home run and 13 RBIs. He had seven doubles and five triples among his 22 hits. He scored 29 runs and was 14-of-14 on stolen base attempts. He hit second in the Cougars’ lineup. Defensively, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage and made two outfield assists.
He’s also a standout football player for the Cougars and Acors said that was attractive to McMullan and the Cavaliers.
“He’s a special player,” Acors said. “He’s on his way to being one of the best players to come from this area. He has a mixture of speed and power. But being such a good athlete he can do things on the baseball field that baseball players [who only play one sport] can’t do.”
WHITE ON THE RADAR
North Stafford’s latest national football recruit is freshman running back Tevin White.
White picked up a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia this past weekend at a prospects camp. White has since added offers from Penn State and Indiana.
Penn State is where former Wolverines’ star running Devyn Ford will be a true freshman this fall. North Stafford graduate Nana Asiedu also signed with Penn State out of high school, but the rising sophomore is unable to participate with the football team because of a heart condition.
“He was definitely pretty fired up about that,” North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan said of White’s reaction to the Penn State offer.
Sullivan said White and his family were equally thrilled with the offers from Georgia and Indiana. White didn’t put up big numbers as a freshman with the Wolverines because he was behind Ford. Still, his size and speed make him an attractive prospect.
He’s set to play defensive back next season, as well.
“He’s a big kid,” Sullivan said. “He’s 6-foot, 190 as a 15 year-old. He’s fast and he’s got that ‘it’ factor or that twitchiness they’re looking for at that level.”
Sullivan said White will go on the camp circuit this summer. He and teammate Ambrose Asiedu (Nana’s younger brother) will visit Duke this weekend and White also plans to attend camps at Virginia and Virginia Tech. Ambrose Asiedu (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) is a sophomore defensive lineman who will play on the offensive line next season, too.
IS EIGHT ENOUGH?
The Virginia High School league hosted a webinar recently to discuss the possibility of adding eight-man football as early as this upcoming season.
The VHSL released a statement that said a number of schools and/or school divisions have expressed interest in exploring the eight-man game for varsity or lower level programs.
League staff has asked school officials to contact Assistant Director of Athletics Shawn Knight at sknight@vhsl.org as soon as possible if they’re considering eight-player football for the upcoming season or in the future.
There are eight private schools in Virginia that play with eight players and would eagerly schedule public schools, according to the VHSL.
Three Virginia high schools dropped football in 2018, citing a lack of interest. Football participation at the high school level has dropped by 11.5 percent in Virginia since 2007.
IN THE RUNNING
Riverbend senior track and field standout Jaren Holmes proved to be a triple threat last weekend when he captured Class 6 state titles in the long jump, triple jump and high jump. Holmes was also fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Holmes’ performance landed him on the ballot of the Milesplit.com National Boys Performer of the Week. As of Wednesday, Holmes was running away with the title, leading second-place Cole Sprout of Colorado, 720 votes to 37. Voting wraps up on Friday.
KUJAWA PICKS HOOD
Recent Massaponax graduate Will Kujawa will continue his golf career at Hood College in Frederick, Md. Kujawa helped lead the Panthers to a second-place finish at the Commonwealth District competition last September and a third-place showing at the Region 5D tournament in October.
‘CATS GET THE CALL
Two Mountain View freshmen have been selected by USA volleyball to participate in the Old Dominion Region’s High Performance Program.
Nalani McBride and Nella Bayard will train in Richmond with other players from around the state before an international tournament July 18-22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.