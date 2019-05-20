Randolph-Macon College’s softball team is headed to the Division III national championships, thanks in part to Sami Davidson.
The junior catcher from Brooke Point High School had a hit in each game as the Yellow Jackets (30–15) beat 11th-ranked Christopher Newport twice by 4–3 scores in last weekend’s Super Regional in Newport News.
Davidson drove in a run in the first victory; sophomore Emerald Cheesebrew (Riverbend) went 1 for 2 and scored a run for CNU in the second game.
Davidson was named first-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season. She has started every game and is batting .314 with six doubles and 18 RBIs. She also threw out nine would-be base stealers during the regular season.
R-MC will open the Division III championships Thursday in Tyler, Texas.
TRACK AND FIELD
Six local athletes have qualified for NCAA track championship competition this weekend.
- Norfolk State sophomore
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) and N.C. Central sophomore
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) will compete in the men’s and women’s 400 meters, respectively, at the Division I East Preliminary meet in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday through Saturday. The top 12 finishers in each event will qualify for the NCAA championships June 5–8 in Austin, Texas.
- Meanwhile, Virginia State sophomore
- Jade Jordan
- (Riverbend) is seeded fourth in the women’s high jump at the NCAA Division II championships, which begin Thursday in Kingsville, Texas. North Stafford grad
- Jami Lewis
- will run in the 400 relay for Southern Wesleyan.
- And two local athletes will represent Bridgewater at the Division III championships in Geneva, Ohio, which run Thursday through Sunday: Junior
- Calista Ariel
- (Chancellor) in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase and sophomore
- Dirk Jones
- (James Monroe) in the men’s 400 relay.
- Ariel and Jones also earned all-region honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, along with Mary Washington seniors
- Ripken Smith
- and
- Jillian Weisbeck
- (both from Stafford).
BASEBALL
- Central Oklahoma junior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) was named second-team all-region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. He lost his final start of the season, 6–1 to Central Missouri in Thursday’s NCAA tournament, and finished 8–4 with a 3.22 ERA and a school-record 123 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings.
- Junior
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) allowed four hits and one run in five innings as VMI edged Eastern Illinois 5–4 Thursday. He is 5–4 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts entering the Southern Conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.
FOOTBALL
- Penn State rising junior defensive end
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- (Chancellor) is one of 42 candidates on the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented to the defensive player who makes the top impact on and off the field. He was a first-team all-Big Ten choice by the media in 2018, when he made 20 tackles for loss.
BASKETBALL
- Junior
- Hope Toliver
- (Caroline) is one of eight Mount Olive (N.C.) athletes named as Arthur Ashe Scholars. To be recognized, minority athletes must compile a 3.2 grade-point average or better and be active in their communities.