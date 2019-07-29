Howard

A new college season is right around the corner, but many local athletes are still receiving academic awards for the 2018–19 school year.

  • One athlete who doubled up the honors is Longwood women’s lacrosse player
  • Jordan Howard
  • . The rising senior from Eastern View High School was named to the Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll (which requires a 3.0 grade-point average) and to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s honor roll (which requires a 3.5 GPA).
  • One of Howard’s former classmates at Longwood, recent graduate
  • Paige Robertson
  • (Courtland), earned the Big South Commissioner’s Award with a 4.0 GPA while playing soccer.
  • Other local IWLCA honor roll recipients included Duke’s
  • Michelle Staggers
  • , a Stafford County resident; Lincoln (Tenn.) Memorial’s
  • Kennedy Buechner
  • (Colonial Forge); Averett’s
  • Rosa Morales
  • (Mountain View); and Mary Washington’s
  • Jenny Bosserman
  • (Eastern View).
  • Local athletes on the Big South honor roll included Campbell women’s soccer players
  • Skylar Wilcox
  • (Riverbend) and
  • Shannon Wratchford
  • (Spotsylvania); Longwood women’s soccer players
  • Kennedy Culbraith
  • (Massaponax) and
  • Sydney Wallace
  • (Courtland); and Radford soccer players
  • Brian Scoffield
  • (Mountain View) and
  • Nicole Ray
  • (Massaponax); and track athletes
  • Anastasia Kramer
  • (Brooke Point) and
  • Taylor Tinsley
  • (Stafford).
  • William & Mary placed eight local athletes on the Colonial Athletic Association’s Comissioner’s Academic Honor Roll with GPAs of 3.0 or better: track athletes
  • Lauren Graves
  • (Mountain View) and
  • Maddison Wester
  • (Chancellor); swimmer
  • Katie Sell
  • (Mountain View); football players
  • Kris Hooper
  • (Orange),
  • Zack Sims
  • (Riverbend) and
  • Ryan Childress
  • (North Stafford); baseball pitcher
  • Justin Pearson
  • (Mountain View) and field hockey player
  • Maggie Hubert
  • (Mountain View).

Other CAA honorees included College of Charleston basketball player Bri Sullivan (Colonial Forge); Delaware field hockey’s Emily Kresho (Stafford); James Madison soccer players Trenton Bailey (Massaponax) and Stephanie Hendrie (Colonial Forge); Northeastern sprinter Naukym Morton (North Stafford); Towson field hockey’s Nathalie Tortolero (Mountain View); and Richmond receiver Jarmal Bevels (James Monroe).

  • Shippensburg softball standout
  • Hannah Marsteller
  • (Riverbend) and baseball player
  • Jacob Pollock
  • (Mountain View) earned spots on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s scholar-athlete list with GPAs of 3.25 or better, along with Slippery Rock volleyball player
  • Stephanie Jacobsen
  • (Brooke Point).

FOOTBALL

  • The latest preseason honor for Penn State rising junior defensive end
  • Yetur Gross-Matos
  • (Chancellor) is a spot on the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.
  • Towson rising junior receiver
  • Jabari Allen
  • (Courtland) earned honorable mention in the all-CAA preseason voting after catching 53 passes for 751 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns in 2018.
  • Chancellor grad
  • Cady Oster
  • has left her position as the University of Buffalo’s Director of Recruiting Operations to pursue her Master’s Degree, according to a school spokesman.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments