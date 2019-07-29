A new college season is right around the corner, but many local athletes are still receiving academic awards for the 2018–19 school year.
- One athlete who doubled up the honors is Longwood women’s lacrosse player
- Jordan Howard
- . The rising senior from Eastern View High School was named to the Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll (which requires a 3.0 grade-point average) and to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s honor roll (which requires a 3.5 GPA).
- One of Howard’s former classmates at Longwood, recent graduate
- Paige Robertson
- (Courtland), earned the Big South Commissioner’s Award with a 4.0 GPA while playing soccer.
- Other local IWLCA honor roll recipients included Duke’s
- Michelle Staggers
- , a Stafford County resident; Lincoln (Tenn.) Memorial’s
- Kennedy Buechner
- (Colonial Forge); Averett’s
- Rosa Morales
- (Mountain View); and Mary Washington’s
- Jenny Bosserman
- (Eastern View).
- Local athletes on the Big South honor roll included Campbell women’s soccer players
- Skylar Wilcox
- (Riverbend) and
- Shannon Wratchford
- (Spotsylvania); Longwood women’s soccer players
- Kennedy Culbraith
- (Massaponax) and
- Sydney Wallace
- (Courtland); and Radford soccer players
- Brian Scoffield
- (Mountain View) and
- Nicole Ray
- (Massaponax); and track athletes
- Anastasia Kramer
- (Brooke Point) and
- Taylor Tinsley
- (Stafford).
- William & Mary placed eight local athletes on the Colonial Athletic Association’s Comissioner’s Academic Honor Roll with GPAs of 3.0 or better: track athletes
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) and
- Maddison Wester
- (Chancellor); swimmer
- Katie Sell
- (Mountain View); football players
- Kris Hooper
- (Orange),
- Zack Sims
- (Riverbend) and
- Ryan Childress
- (North Stafford); baseball pitcher
- Justin Pearson
- (Mountain View) and field hockey player
- Maggie Hubert
- (Mountain View).
Other CAA honorees included College of Charleston basketball player Bri Sullivan (Colonial Forge); Delaware field hockey’s Emily Kresho (Stafford); James Madison soccer players Trenton Bailey (Massaponax) and Stephanie Hendrie (Colonial Forge); Northeastern sprinter Naukym Morton (North Stafford); Towson field hockey’s Nathalie Tortolero (Mountain View); and Richmond receiver Jarmal Bevels (James Monroe).
- Shippensburg softball standout
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) and baseball player
- Jacob Pollock
- (Mountain View) earned spots on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s scholar-athlete list with GPAs of 3.25 or better, along with Slippery Rock volleyball player
- Stephanie Jacobsen
- (Brooke Point).
FOOTBALL
- The latest preseason honor for Penn State rising junior defensive end
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- (Chancellor) is a spot on the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.
- Towson rising junior receiver
- Jabari Allen
- (Courtland) earned honorable mention in the all-CAA preseason voting after catching 53 passes for 751 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns in 2018.
- Chancellor grad
- Cady Oster
- has left her position as the University of Buffalo’s Director of Recruiting Operations to pursue her Master’s Degree, according to a school spokesman.