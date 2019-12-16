Ferrum’s Levi Englman is picking up where he left off last season.
The sophomore from Colonial Forge High School sits atop the NCAA Division III wrestling rankings at 133 pounds. He improved to 8–0 on the season with a 3–0 decision over Southern Virginia’s Aaron Friedhof in a dual meet last Tuesday and is ranked No. 1 in his weight class by Intermat Wrestling.
Englman, who finished eighth in the 2019 NCAA championships as a freshman, went 4–0 to win the Freshman/Sophomore Division at last month’s Southeast Open in Roanoke. He was 33–8 with nine pins last season.
Next up for the Panthers is the Citrus Invitational Tournament Dec. 29–30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
MORE WRESTLING
Apprentice junior
- Kollin Johnson
(King George) registered two pins at Saturday’s Long Island Open before forfeiting the 133-pound title match to teammate Raekwon Jackson. Sophomore teammate
- Russ Pierce
- (Brooke Point) finished third in the heavyweight division.
- Freshman George Moseley (Culpeper) moved up to 197 pounds from his normal 184 and earned a 4–1 victory over Greensboro’s Vince Wilson in Averett’s 25–12 dual-meet win over Greensboro Saturday.
SWIMMING
VMI freshman
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) was named America East Conference male swimmer of the week after setting school records in the 200-yard individual medley (1:55.22) and 200 breaststroke (2:09.71) at the Loyola (Md.) Invitational on Dec. 6–7.
- Senior Elyse MacIsaac (Colonial Forge) finished fourth in the women’s 100 breast (1:02.80) as Navy topped Army 221–89 in their annual dual meet Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Junior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) made five tackles in James Madison’s 17–0 shutout of Northern Iowa in Friday’s NCAA FCS quarterfinals. The second-ranked Dukes (13–1) will host Weber State this Saturday in a semifinal.
BASKETBALL
Freshman forward
- Iziah Alexander
- (Carmel School) matched his career high with 13 points and added a career-high 11 rebounds in Garrett (Md.) Junior College’s 88–86 win over Alleghany Saturday.
