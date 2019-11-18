Championship competition seems to bring out the best in several local field hockey standouts.
Senior defender
- Colleen Norair
- (Fredericksburg Academy) made her first goal of the season count, scoring in Virginia’s 4–1 NCAA tournament victory over Delaware Friday. The fourth-ranked Cavaliers edged No. 3 Maryland 1–0 in Sunday’s second round to advance to the Division I final four this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C. They’ll play ninth-ranked Princeton in Friday’s semifinals.
- In her final college game, senior Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point) earned MVP honors by scoring all three of Shenandoah’s goals in a 3–2 overtime win over Lebanon Valley in Sunday’s ECAC tournament final in Annville, Pa. Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) earned her Division III-leading 24th assist on Hayes’ overtime goal. Hayes and freshman
- Sarah Stillabower (Chancellor) scored in Saturday’s 4–1 semifinal win over Alvernia (Pa.).
CROSS COUNTRY
Three runners with local ties qualified for this Friday’s NCAA Division III championships in Louisville.
At Saturday’s South/Southeast Region meet in Memphis, Mary Washington senior Jeff Gibson was third out of 239 male finishers (25:08.7 for 8,000 meters) and Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) placed ninth out of 227 female finishers in the (22:02.6 for 6,000 meters). Meanwhile, Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore Aubrey Wingeart (King George) placed 10th out of 349 women in Saturday’s Mideast Regional meet in Allentown, Pa. (21:54.9 for 6,000 meters).
In her finial college race, Charlotte senior
- Bridget Abbatiello
- (Stafford) placed 58th out of 258 female finishers (21:35.5 for 6,000 meters) at the Division I Southeast Region meet in Earlysville.
FOOTBALL
Senior quarterback
- Jay Scroggins
(James Monroe) completed 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Bridgewater wrapped up a 10–0 regular season by routing Guilford 41–7 Saturday, giving him 25 TD passes and one interception this season. Senior cornerback
- Luke Barnum
- (King George) forced a fumble for the Eagles, who will host Delaware Valley this Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
- Junior quarterback Jason Brown ( Chancellor) completed 25 of 33 passes for 299 yards and three TDs—all to junior
- E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor)—in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 42–8 victory over Wagner Saturday. Jenkins caught nine passes for 133 yards.
- Junior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made nine tackles, including a sack, and forced a fumble in William & Mary’s 31–10 loss to Towson Saturday.
- In his final college game, senior linebacker Michael Genalo (Spotsylvania) made a season-high 14 tackles, forced a fumble and blocked a kick in Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.)’s 41–30 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan Saturday.
- Junior Trey Carson (Massaponax) caught two touchdown passes in Catholic’s 28–13 win over Maine Maritime Saturday.
- Freshman safety Christian Thompson (Brooke Point) made seven tackles and broke up two passes in West Virginia State’s 31–14 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio) Saturday.
SOCCER
Freshman goalie
- Elena Beasley
- (Colonial Forge) made six saves in each game as Rollins beat Nova Southeastern 2–0 Thursday before losing in a shootout to Embry-Riddle Sunday in the final of the Sunshine State Conference tournament. Rollins and Embry-Riddle will play a rematch in the NCAA Division II tournament
Junior goalkeeper
- Justin Piercy
- (Riverbend) posted his seventh shutout of the season in Christopher Newport’s 1–0 victory over Eastern (Pa.) University in the NCAA Division III tournament first round Saturday. He made three saves in Sunday’s second-round penalty-kicks loss to Swarthmore after a scoreless regulation and overtime.
Sophomore
- Tyria Smalls
- (Massaponax) scored in Randolph-Macon’s 2–0 NCAA Division III women’s tournament victory over Haverford Saturday. The Yellow Jackets finished 21–1–1 after Sunday’s second-round 4–0 loss to top-ranked Messiah.
Freshman defender
- Mike Kreider
- (Chancellor) started in each game as Millersville (Pa.) beat Mercyhurst 2–1 Friday and Gannon 1–0 Sunday to win its second straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title and earn a spot in the NCAA Division II tournament.
- Crown (Minn.) senior defender Harvey Holcombe (Eastern View) was named second-team all-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference after scoring twice and anchoring the Storm’s defense.
BASKETBALL
Senior guard
- Luther Gibbs
- (Culpeper) earned a spot on the all-tournament team with 10 points and seven rebounds Saturday in Christopher Newport’s 74–66 win over Franklin & Marshall in the final of the William Marshall Tipoff Tournament in Lancaster, Pa. He had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 87–56 first-round win over Marywood (Pa).
Former Colonial Forge standout
- Shakira Austin
- scored a career-high 20 points in Maryland’s 70–68 win over James Madison Wednesday.
Sophomore guard
- Aaron Hill
- (Fredericksburg Christian) scored 28 points in Valley Forge (Pa.)’s 117–105 loss to Penn College of Technology Tuesday, 21 in Thursday’s 113–94 win over Penn State-Lehigh Valley and 29 in Saturday’s 103–97 loss to Geneva.
- Freshman guard Isis Moore (Chancellor) had 15 points in 19 minutes in Virginia Wesleyan’s 69–46 win over Wesley (Del.) Friday at the University of Mary Washington.
Senior guard
- Josiah Avington
- (James Monroe) hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in Pfeiffer’s 108–89 win over Hampden-Sydney Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Shepherd senior
- Peyton Lindblad
- (Riverbend) was named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District Volleyball Team with a 3.83 grade point average as a nursing major. She had a match-high 20 kills and seven aces in last Friday’s 3–2 win over West Chester.
- Freshman Lauren Jackson (Mountain View) had a season-high 10 kills in Kutztown (Pa.)’s 3–1 loss to Bloomsburg Friday and eight in Saturday’s 3–0 win over Lock Haven.
- Northern Virginia Community College sophomore Deveis Wooten (Brooke Point) was named second-team National Junior College Athletic Association all-Region 20 after ranking eighth in the region in kills (147).
- Merchant Marine Academy senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) was named to the Skyline Conference’s all-sportsmanship team.
SWIMMING
VMI freshman
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.20) in Saturday’s dual-meet loss to UMBC.
- Sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) won the men’s backstroke (56.87) and swam on two winning relay teams in Randolph-Macon’s dual-meet win over Hampden-Sydney Friday.
