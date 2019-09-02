Several former local standouts made instant impacts in their college débuts as the football season opened last weekend—none more dynamic than Devyn Ford.
The true freshman from North Stafford High School sprinted 81 yards for a touchdown on his second collegiate carry and finished with a team-high 107 yards on six carries in No. 15 Penn State’s 79–7 rout of Idaho Saturday. Fellow true freshman Brandon Smith (Louisa) made three tackles, one for loss, for the Nittany Lions.
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman
- Kaleb Smith
- (Louisa) caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in Virginia Tech’s 35–28 loss at Boston College Saturday.
- In his college d
ébut, freshman defensive lineman
- Chase McGowan
- (North Stafford) registered a sack in Delaware’s 31–13 win over Delaware State Thursday.
- Redshirt freshman Liam Kauthen (Colonial Forge) made seven tackles in VMI’s 56–17 loss to Marshall Saturday. Senior teammate
- Rohan Martin (Colonial Forge) caught seven passes for 61 yards.
- Freshman Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) kicked two extra points in Utah’s season-opening 30–12 win over BYU Thursday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Junior quarterback
- Jason Brown
(Chancellor) threw for 293 yards and two second-half touchdowns to rally St. Francis (Pa.) past Lehigh 14–13 Saturday. Junior
- E.J. Jenkins
- (Chancellor) caught five passes for 125 yards, including a 75-yard TD.
- Sophomore linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made 10 tackles in William & Mary’s 30–17 win over Lafayette Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) made seven tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in East Carolina’s 34–6 loss at N.C. State Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) had a goal and an assist in Shenandoah’s 4–1 win over Gettysburg Friday and added a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 5–0 victory over Washington & Jefferson. Senior
- Taylor Hayes
- (Brooke Point) also scored in each game.
- Playing in her first game in nearly a year, senior Miranda Rigg (James Monroe) scored in James Madison’s 3–2 win over Bucknell Friday. Rigg played in just four games in 2018 before a season-ending injury. Rigg also scored in Sunday’s 5–1 loss to Liberty, with sophomore
- Lizzy Hamlett (JM) notching the Flames’ final goal.
- Junior Madison McCoy (Stafford) had two goals in Randolph-Macon’s 6–0 victory over McDaniel Friday.
- Junior Alexis Brown (Eastern View) scored the decisive goal on a penalty stroke as Lynchburg edged Lebanon Valley 2–1 Saturday.
SOCCER
Sophomore
- Karina Vasquez (
Mountain View) scored in each game as Christopher Newport beat Westfield State Friday and Luther Saturday by identical 4–0 scores. Freshman
- Jill McDonald
- (Colonial Forge) also scored against Luther.
- Freshman Kyle Shelton (Spotsylvania) headed in the deciding goal for his first college score in Eastern Mennonite’s 2–1 victory over William Peace Sunday.
- Freshman goalie Josh Reid (Chancellor) made seven saves in Marymount’s season-opening 2–0 victory over Randolph-Macon Friday.
- Senior midfielder Nicole Ray (Massaponax) assisted on the game’s only goal as Radford edged East Carolina 1–0 Sunday.
- Junior goalie Justin Piercy (Colonial Forge) made two saves for his first career shutout as the CNU men topped Greensboro 4–0 Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) won the individual women’s 6,000-meter race (23:47.17) to help Waynesburg (Pa.) claim the team title at Friday’s Fisher (Pa.) Invitational Friday.
- James Madison freshman McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge) was runner-up among 79 female runnerrs (14:52.6 for 4,000 meters) in Friday’s Eagle XC Challenge at Bridgewater. Senior
- Calista Ariel (Chancellor) finished sixth for the host Eagles (15:10.1).
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Alyssa Adreno
- (Brooke Point) had 11 kills in Tennessee’s season-opening 3–1 loss to Illinois Friday.
Sophomore
- Isis Black
- (North Stafford) had eight kills and only one error in Hampton’s 3–0 sweep of Norfolk State Friday.
