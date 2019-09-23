A trio of former Mountain View High School soccer standouts found the net for the first time this season over the weekend, and two picked particularly opportune times to do it.
Freshman
- Cami Taylor
- made her first career goal count in Central Michigan’s 2–1 overtime victory over Kentucky Sunday.
- Redshirt sophomore Jensen Margheim scored in Indiana State’s 3–0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday.
And sophomore
- Brian Scoffield
netted his first collegiate goal in Radford’s 3–2 loss to Coastal Carolina Saturday.
MORE SOCCER
Sophomore
- Carleigh Van Reenen
- (Massaponax) gave Virginia Wesleyan a 3–2 victory at St. Mary’s (Md.) on Wednesday by scoring her first goal of the season in the fifth minute of overtime.
Sophomore
- Audra Curtin
- (Colonial Forge) had two goals and two assists in Frostburg State’s 7–0 win over Wheeling (W.Va.) Sunday.
- Senior defender Harvey Holcombe (Eastern View) assisted on winning goal as Crown (Minn.) College beat Northwestern-St. Paul 1–0 Tuesday for its first win of the season. Three days later, his sister
- Alicia had an assist in Gardner-Webb’s 3–1 victory over South Carolina State.
- Sophomore Tyria Smalls (Massaponax) netted her fourth goal of the year, second-highest on the team, as Randolph-Macon routed Marymount 7–1 Sunday to improve to 8–0.
- Junior Katie Tritt (Riverbend) scored for the fourth time this season in Richmond’s 2–1 win at Massachusetts Sunday.
- Senior Will Augsberger (Stafford) scored for the first time in 2019 in Virginia Wesleyan’s 5–0 victory over Methodist Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Sophomore linebacker
- Trey Watkins
(Massaponax) made nine tackles in William & Mary’s 19–7 loss to East Carolina Saturday. Sophomore linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made six stops for the Pirates.
Freshman
- Jadon Redding
- (Colonial Forge) kicked three field goals, including a pair of 38-yarders, in Utah’s 30–23 loss to Southern California Friday.
- Sophomore Mitchell Shinskie (Colonial Forge) sacked St. Francis (Pa.) quarterback
- Jason Brown (Chancellor) for a 15-yard loss in Columbia’s season-opening 31–14 win Saturday. Junior
- E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor) caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Brown.
- Junior Zeke Hand (Colonial Forge) made a team-high seven tackles, including two sacks, in Alderson-Broaddus’ 42–14 loss to Bowie State Saturday.
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Maceo Christmas (Riverbend) made 10 tackles (two for loss) in West Liberty (W.Va.)’s 27–24 loss to Frostburg State Thursday.
Senior quarterback
- Jay Scroggins
- (James Monroe) completed 19 of 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Bridgewater’s 35–17 win over Shenandoah Saturday. He also ran for a score.
Sophomore
- Bryan Melara
- (Riverbend) ran for 92 yards and a touchdown but lost two fumbles in Catholic’s 30–14 loss to Methodist Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Taylor Hayes
(Brooke Point) scored in overtime Saturday to give Shenandoah a 2–1 win over York. Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) scored the first goal for the Hornets (6–1).
Senior
- Miranda Rigg
- (James Monroe) registered her team-high fourth goal of the season and an assist in James Madison’s 3–1 win over Old Dominion Sunday. The goal was her 42nd, tied for eighth on the Dukes’ career list. The Dukes (3–4) visit fifth-ranked Virginia (6–1) on Tuesday night.
Senior
- Hannah Nichols
(Chancellor) scored her first two goals of the season in Eastern Mennonite’s 4–3 loss to Notre Dame (Md.) Sunday.
- Sophomore Lizzie Hamlett (James Monroe) scored her third goal of the season in Liberty’s 4-0 win over Temple Friday. The Flames are 5–1.
- Junior Lia Constantine (Stafford) contributed her first goal of the season to Dartmouth’s 4–1 win over Merrimack Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
(Riverbend) had a combined 23 kills as Shepherd topped Concord (W.Va.) and Lee by 3–0 scores Saturday. Senior teammate
- Seone Goode
- (Riverbend) had eight kills against Concord.
Junior
- Emma Swope
- (Massaponax) had a team-high 14 kills in Toledo’s 3–0 sweep of North Alabama Saturday.
- Senior Alyssa Adreno (Brooke Point) had eight kills and only one error in Tennessee’s 3–0 win over Georgia Southern and six kills in a sweep of North Dakota State Saturday.
- Senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) posted a team-high 10 digs in U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–0 win over Pratt Institute Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
(King George) placed 18th out of 404 women (22:05.1 for 6,000 meters) at Saturday’s Lock Haven (Pa.) Invitational, which featured many Division I and II runners.
