We got a taste last Saturday, but the college football season kicks off in earnest this weekend. And several local players figure to hold key roles for their respective teams.
No. 15 Penn State will announce its depth chart for Saturday’s home opener against Idaho on Tuesday, and it will be a shocker if junior defensive end
- Yetur-Gross Matos
- (Chancellor) doesn’t start. Gross-Matos was named preseason all-Big Ten Conference after making 20 tackles for a loss last fall and is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick next spring.
He’s been named one of college football’s top 100 players by SI.com and is on preseason watch lists for every significant national defensive award. The latest is the Ted Hendricks Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive end.
Of more intrigue to local fans will be whether running back Devyn Ford (North Stafford) and linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) make the two-deep as true freshmen. They were two of the state’s top-rated recruits in the Class of 2019 and reportedly have impressed during summer camp.
Meanwhile, junior cornerback
- Nick Grant
(Courtland) was named a starter for Virginia’s opener at Pittsburgh Saturday night, and as expected, redshirt sophomore
- TyJuan Garbutt
- (Riverbend) will start at defensive end for Virginia Tech at Boston College. Grant should see plenty of action as he starts opposite preseason All-American Bryce Hall.
- Not only will junior Jason Brown (Chancellor) start at quarterback for St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh Saturday, he was named one of four team captains by his teammates and coaches. One of his targets will be fellow Chancellor grad
- E.J. Jenkins.
- Local players listed as second-teamers on depth charts released Monday by their respective schools include Tech Tech junior offensive lineman Zach Adams (Riverbend) and redshirt freshman defensive end
- Landon Woodson (Stafford) at Central Florida.
SOCCER
Junior forward
- Kennedy Culbreath
(Massaponax) scored Longwood’s only goal in Sunday’s season-opening 5–1 loss to VCU. Junior forward
- Cici Fox
- (Fredericksburg Academy) had two shots on goal for the Rams.
- Junior Katie Tritt (Riverbend) had an assist as Richmond tied East Carolina 1–1 in its season opener Sunday.