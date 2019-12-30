Bowl season means one last chance for area players to shine.
In his final college game, junior defensive endYetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor) registered a sack and freshman Devyn Ford (North Stafford) ran for a touchdown in Penn State’s 53–39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis Saturday.
Gross-Matos, who has declared for the 2020 NFL draft, had a team-high 9.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions (11–2). Ford ran for 294 yards and three TDs while splitting time with three other backs.
Freshman
- Jonathan Kim
- (Massaponax) kicked off three times (twice for touchbacks) in North Carolina’s 55–13 Military Bowl win over Temple Friday in Annapolis, Md.
- Walk-on freshman Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) will kick for Utah in Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl against Texas in San Anonio. He has converted all 55 of his PATs and nine of 12 field goal attempts for the Utes (11–2).
- Redshirt sophomore TyJuan Garbutt (Riverbend) is expected to start at defensive end for Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl against Kentucky. He has made 31 tackles (6.5 for loss) in an injury-plagued season.
- Junior Nick Grant (Courtland) mad his second interception of the season for Virginia in Monday night’s Orange Bowl against Florida. Entering the game, he had made 48 tackles with a team-high seven pass breakups.
- Junior offensive lineman Josh Ball saw reserve action for Marshall in the Thundering Herd’s 48–25 Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF last Monday. Fellow Stafford grad
- Landon Woodson did not play for the Knights after making 15 tackles (3.5 for loss) as a sophomore.
BASKETBALL
Senior forward
- Percy Burt
(James Monroe) shared team high scoring honors with 15 points and added a team-high 12 rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 104–64 rout of Cabrini (Pa.) Sunday in the Crowne Plaza Holiday Tournament in Reading, Pa. He added 12 points and seven rebounds in Monday’s 88–60 win over FDU-Florham in the title game.
Former Colonial Forge standout
- Shakira Austin
- had 10 points as Maryland’s women topped Michigan 70–55 Saturday in their Big Ten Conference opener.
