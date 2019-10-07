He’s been projected as a potential first-round NFL draft pick next spring, and Yetur Gross–Matos seems determined to make that a reality.
The junior defensive end from Chancellor High School had two sacks and two quarterback hurries in Penn State’s 35–7 win over Purdue Saturday. He now has 5.5 sacks for the season for the Nittany Lions (5–0), who moved up to No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll and visit No. 17 Iowa this Saturday night.
Freshmen Devyn Ford (North Stafford) and Brandon Smith (Louisa) each played in his fifth game, meaning neither will redshirt this season. Ford carried seven times for 38 yards against Purdue, and Smith made four tackles.
MORE FOOTBALL
Redshirt freshman defensive back
- Liam Kauthen
- (Colonial Forge) made a team-high 11 tackles and recovered a fumble as VMI topped The Citadal Saturday 34–21 to end a 12-year losing streak against the Bulldogs. At 3–3, the Keydets have already matched their most wins in a season since 2008.
Sophomore linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made 10 tackles in East Carolina’s 27–17 loss to Temple Saturday.
Sophomore
- Bryan Melara
(Riverbend) had a huge game Saturday in Catholic’s 20–14 double-overtime loss to Coast Guard, rushing 30 times for 143 yards and catching 11 passes for 79 yards. Junior teammate
- Trey Carson
- (Massaponax) caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Rice (Riverbend) had 1.5 sacks among his six tackles in Shenandoah’s 42–14 win over Southern Virginia Saturday.
- Senior Michael Genalo (Spotsylvania) made a team-high nine tackles in Alderson-Broaddus’ 56–10 loss to Ohio Dominican Saturday.
SOCCER
Sophomore
- Abby Harrigan
- (Brooke Point) scored her first two goals of the season as Christopher Newport justified its No. 3 ranking in Division III by routing Southern Virginia 10–0 Wednesday.
- Sophomore Jeff Hurlock (Courtland) scored twice in Emory & Henry’s 3–2 victory over Toccoa Falls Thursday.
- Senior Harvey Holcombe (Eastern View) scored in the 81st minute to allow Crown (Minn.) to tie Martin Luther 2–2 on Wednesday night and again in Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Northland (Wis.).
- Freshman goalie Elena Beasley (Colonial Forge) made four saves in Rollins’ 3–1 win over Eckerd Saturday. She’s 5–1 as a starter.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) set a school record with five assists in Shenandoah’s 11–0 romp over Ferrum. Saturday. She leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 12 assists, five more than any other player. Senior teammate
- Taylor Hayes
- (Brooke Point) added a goal and an assist.
- Senior Miranda Rigg (James Monroe) scored in each game as James Madison lost 5–2 to William & Mary Friday before beating Richmond 2–1 Sunday. Her 44 career goals rank eighth in school history.
- Freshman Cassie Sumpolec (Fredericksburg Christian) scored her first collegiate goal in Eastern Mennonite’s 5–0 win over Sweet Briar Tuesday.
SWIMMING
Junior
- Dylan Peck
(Chancellor) finished second in the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:56.02) in George Mason’s season-opening dual-meet win over Fairfax Friday.
- Jake Ball
- (Colonial Forge), a graduate transfer from Denson (Ohio), was second in the 100 backstroke (1.00.02).
- Freshman Jack Sheehan (Stafford) posted runner-up finishes in the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:13.43) and 200 IM (1:58.47) in VMI’s dual-meet loss to Howard Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) finished fourth out of 376 runners (22:19.8 for 6,000 meters) in the Women’s White Division of Saturday’s Paul Short Invitational in Bethlehem, Pa.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
- (Riverbend) hada 15 kills in each match as Shepherd beat California (Pa.) 3–1 Friday and swept Seton Hill 3–0 Saturday to improve to 16-0.
