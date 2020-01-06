A few college track teams got a running start on the rest of the competition Saturday in Fairfax, and some local residents made the most of it.
Running his first college meet on his home track, George Mason freshman Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 800 meters (1:58.02) and ran on the first-place 3,200 relay (7:52.93) at Saturday’s Father Diamond Invitational.
Norfolk State junior Malika Pride (North Stafford) also had a big day at the same meet, winning the women’s 500 (1:13.77) and leading off the Spartans’ first-place 1,600 relay team (3:51.31).
Meanwhile, Virginia State freshman Jordan Burzynski (Mountain View) won the women’s 800 (2:33.14), and George Mason junior Kaitlyn Johnson (Courtland) was third in the women’s 3,000 (11:05.30) and fifth in the mile (5:24.59).
BASKETBALL
After nearly a month-long break, sophomore
- Aaron Hill
- (Fredericksburg Christian) went 5 for 8 from 3-point range and scored 20 points in Valley Forge’s 101–91 loss to previously winless Bryn Athyn Saturday.
- Junior Sabrina Jones (Massaponax) had team-high totals of 16 points and nine rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 76–59 loss to Emory & Henry Thursday.
- Senior Luther Gibbs (Culpeper) had 12 points and four assists in Christopher Newport’s 92–81 win at Widener Saturday.
- In his second college start, freshman forward Lual Chol (James Monroe) had four points and seven rebounds in Hood (Md.)’s 71-68 loss to Alvernia (Pa.) Saturday.
WRESTLING
Ferrum sophomore
- Levi Englman
- (Colonial Forge) finished second with a 2–1 record at 133 pounds at Saturday’s Jim Crytzer Memorial Tournament in Lexington.
- Apprentice sophomore heavyweight Russ Pierce (Brooke Point) posted two pins en route to a 2-2 record at Saturday’s Waynesburg Invitational.
