Two recent college graduates have earned major honors for their achievements on the field and in the classroom.
- Virginia Wesleyan’s
- Jayla Harris (
- Chancellor) last week received the Marjorie Berkley Scholar-Athlete Award, given to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s most outstanding female student-athlete.
Besides setting a school women’s basketball record with 1,931 career points and earning ODAC player of the year honors as a senior, Harris graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.71 grade point average as a business major.
According to the school, she plans to start the CPA exam process soon and assume a position as a tax accountant with Cherry Bekaert, LLC, in January 2020.
- Meanwhile,
- Jillian Weisbeck
- (Stafford) was named the University of Mary Washington’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Weisbeck graduated in May with a 3.91 grade-point average while working full-time as a nurse during the 2018–19 academic year.
She also won the 2018 Capital Athletic Conference cross country runner of the year award, advancing to the NCAA Division III championships. and won two events at the CAC’s spring track championships to help the Eagles win the team title.
BASKETBALL
- Averett University replaced one UMW graduate with another as its head women’s basketball coach. The Cougars recently appointed
- Abby Diop
- to succeed
- Liz Hudy,
- who resigned after eight seasons to take over at Virginia Wesleyan.
Diop played for UMW from 2010–14 and spent the past three years as an assistant at Shenandoah, which won the Old Dominion Athletic Association title last season.
WRESTLING
- Apprentice sophomore
- Kolin Johnson
- (King George) was recently named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association’s all-state first team, while Ferrum sophomore
- Levi Englman
- (Colonial Forge) was a second-team choice.
Johnson went the National Collegiate Wrestling Association title at 133 pounds, finishing 29–10 with 22 pins. Englman was 33–7 with nine pins, also at 133, winning the NCAA Southeast Regional title and qualifying for the Division III national championships.