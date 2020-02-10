A couple of local runners etched their names in the record books over the weekend.
N.C. Central junior
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) set a meet record (48.61) in winning the men’s 400 meters at Saturday’s Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also anchored the Eagles’ first-place 4x400 relay (3:20.17).
- VMI senior Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View) set facility records in winning the men’s 1,000 (2:25.54) and 800 (1:52.31) at the two-day VMI Winter Relays. Senior teammate
- James Granderson (Colonial Forge) placed second in the long jump (22–1) and third in the 60 hurdles (8.28), while Shenandoah senior
- Elijah Morton
- (Culpeper) finished fifth in the 60 meters after setting a school record (6.93) in Friday’s qualifying.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) won the women’s 3,000 (10:33.60) and finished fifth in the 800 (2:29.02) at Saturday’s Jim Wuske Invitational in Alliance, Ohio.
Jacksonville senior
- Shalah Smiling
- (Brooke Point) finished third in the women’s 60 meters (7.47) at Saturday’s South Carolina Invitational.
- Yale senior Spencer O’Neill (Massaponax)finished third in the men’s high jump, clearing the same height (6–8.25) as the winner, in Saturday’s tri-meet with Harvard and Princeton.
- Junior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) finished third in the women’s 60 hurdles (8.70) on her home track at Saturday’s Marshall Invitational.
- South Dakota freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s pole vault (13–7.75) at Saturday’s Dakota Alumni Reality meet, matching the runner-up’s height.
- Catholic junior Ceeja Beckett (Fredericksburg Academy) placed fifth out of 31 men’s long jumpers (21–1.75) at Saturday’s Plex Shootout in Reading, Pa.
SWIMMING
Lynchburg freshman
- Parker Hayungs
- (Stafford) was named men’s rookie of the meet at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Greensboro, N.C. He placed second in the men’s 500-yard freestyle (4:41.62), fifth in the 100 butterfly (52.26) and sixth in the 200 fly (1:57.10).
At the same meet, Randolph-Macon sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) was second in the men’s 100 (51.25) and 200 (1:52.43) backstrokes, with Lynchburg freshman Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge) third in the each (52.18 and 1:54.58, the latter a school record).
R-MC sophomore Becca Lazerson (Mountain View) was third in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:06.47) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:17.79) and swam on two school record-setting relays. Roanoke freshman Davis Wheeler (Stafford) was eighth in the men’s 200 IM (1:58.62).
In her final college home meet, Auburn senior
- Annie Boone
- (Eastern View) placed fifth in the women’s 200 back (2:00.81) at Sunday’s Auburn Invitational.
BASEBALL
Senior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) struck out seven in five innings as Central Oklahoma topped Ouachita Baptist 5–1 Friday. He’s 2–0.
- Senior third baseman Mike Nickles (Colonial Forge) homered in Randolph-Macon’s season-opening 6–3 win over Rhodes (Tenn.) on Saturday, then went 3 for 4 with an RBI in a 9–3 victory over Belhaven.
- Junior infielder Cole Agee (Louisa) went 6 for 12 and scored four runs as Roanoke won two of three weekend games from LaGrange. Junior
- Kevin Ledford (North Stafford) struck out seven in three innings to earn both saves.
BASKETBALL
Senior forward
- Percy Burt
- (James Monroe) had 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 73–49 win at Eastern Mennonite Wednesday and added 13 points in Saturday’s 72–53 romp over Randolph.
Senior forward
- Hope Toliver
- (Caroline) scored 16 points in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 64–55 win over King (Tenn.) Saturday.
Senior forward
- Luther Gibbs
- (Culpeper) had a career-high 18 points and five assists in Christopher Newport’s 101–97 double-overtime loss to York Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Junior
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) earned wins as Mount Olive (N.C.) beat Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) 5–1 Saturday and Winston-Salem State 6–3 Sunday.
- Sophomore Meredith Morgan (Culpeper) hit her second home run of the young season, a three-run shot, in Chowan’s 8–0 victory over Virginia Union Sunday.
- After transferring from James Madison, sophomore Lexi Lomax (Orange) scored twice and drove in a run in Hampton’s 15–4 win over N.C. A&T Saturday.
- Sophomore second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) went 2 for 3 and scored twice in Virginia’s 9–7 win over Appalachian State Sunday.
LACROSSE
Sophomore
- Chris Baker
(Massaponax) had four goals and three assists in Shenandoah’s season-opening 20–8 win over William Peace Saturday. His brother
- Jay
(Massaponax) and junior
- Devon Weaver
- (Brooke Point) scored three times each.
WRESTLING
Sophomore
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) won by a pair of falls as Ithaca (N.Y.) beat Williams (Mass.) and Wesleyan (Conn.) in a double-dual meet Saturday. He’s 22–2 at 184 pounds.
FOOTBALL
Penn State junior defensive end
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- (Chancellor) was officially invited to the NFL Combine Feb. 27–March 1 in Indianapolis. He is projected as a likely first-round draft pick.
