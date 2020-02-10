A couple of local runners etched their names in the record books over the weekend.

N.C. Central junior

  • Gordon Lewis
  • (Riverbend) set a meet record (48.61) in winning the men’s 400 meters at Saturday’s Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also anchored the Eagles’ first-place 4x400 relay (3:20.17).
  • VMI senior Jahanzib Shahbaz
    • (Mountain View) set facility records in winning the men’s 1,000 (2:25.54) and 800 (1:52.31) at the two-day VMI Winter Relays. Senior teammate
  • James Granderson (Colonial Forge) placed second in the long jump (22–1) and third in the 60 hurdles (8.28), while Shenandoah senior
  • Elijah Morton
  • (Culpeper) finished fifth in the 60 meters after setting a school record (6.93) in Friday’s qualifying.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore

  • Aubrey Wingeart
  • (King George) won the women’s 3,000 (10:33.60) and finished fifth in the 800 (2:29.02) at Saturday’s Jim Wuske Invitational in Alliance, Ohio.

Jacksonville senior

  • Shalah Smiling
  • (Brooke Point) finished third in the women’s 60 meters (7.47) at Saturday’s South Carolina Invitational.
  • Yale senior Spencer O’Neill (Massaponax)finished third in the men’s high jump, clearing the same height (6–8.25) as the winner, in Saturday’s tri-meet with Harvard and Princeton.
  • Junior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) finished third in the women’s 60 hurdles (8.70) on her home track at Saturday’s Marshall Invitational.
  • South Dakota freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s pole vault (13–7.75) at Saturday’s Dakota Alumni Reality meet, matching the runner-up’s height.
  • Catholic junior Ceeja Beckett (Fredericksburg Academy) placed fifth out of 31 men’s long jumpers (21–1.75) at Saturday’s Plex Shootout in Reading, Pa.

SWIMMING

Lynchburg freshman

  • Parker Hayungs
  • (Stafford) was named men’s rookie of the meet at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Greensboro, N.C. He placed second in the men’s 500-yard freestyle (4:41.62), fifth in the 100 butterfly (52.26) and sixth in the 200 fly (1:57.10).

At the same meet, Randolph-Macon sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) was second in the men’s 100 (51.25) and 200 (1:52.43) backstrokes, with Lynchburg freshman Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge) third in the each (52.18 and 1:54.58, the latter a school record).

R-MC sophomore Becca Lazerson (Mountain View) was third in the women’s 100 breaststroke (1:06.47) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:17.79) and swam on two school record-setting relays. Roanoke freshman Davis Wheeler (Stafford) was eighth in the men’s 200 IM (1:58.62).

In her final college home meet, Auburn senior

  • Annie Boone
  • (Eastern View) placed fifth in the women’s 200 back (2:00.81) at Sunday’s Auburn Invitational.

BASEBALL

Senior

  • Dylan Hall
  • (Mountain View) struck out seven in five innings as Central Oklahoma topped Ouachita Baptist 5–1 Friday. He’s 2–0.
  • Senior third baseman Mike Nickles (Colonial Forge) homered in Randolph-Macon’s season-opening 6–3 win over Rhodes (Tenn.) on Saturday, then went 3 for 4 with an RBI in a 9–3 victory over Belhaven.
  • Junior infielder Cole Agee
    • (Louisa) went 6 for 12 and scored four runs as Roanoke won two of three weekend games from LaGrange. Junior
  • Kevin Ledford (North Stafford) struck out seven in three innings to earn both saves.

BASKETBALL

Senior forward

  • Percy Burt
  • (James Monroe) had 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 73–49 win at Eastern Mennonite Wednesday and added 13 points in Saturday’s 72–53 romp over Randolph.

Senior forward

  • Hope Toliver
  • (Caroline) scored 16 points in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 64–55 win over King (Tenn.) Saturday.

Senior forward

  • Luther Gibbs
  • (Culpeper) had a career-high 18 points and five assists in Christopher Newport’s 101–97 double-overtime loss to York Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Junior

  • Mallory Ratcliff
  • (Riverbend) earned wins as Mount Olive (N.C.) beat Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) 5–1 Saturday and Winston-Salem State 6–3 Sunday.
  • Sophomore Meredith Morgan (Culpeper) hit her second home run of the young season, a three-run shot, in Chowan’s 8–0 victory over Virginia Union Sunday.
  • After transferring from James Madison, sophomore Lexi Lomax (Orange) scored twice and drove in a run in Hampton’s 15–4 win over N.C. A&T Saturday.
  • Sophomore second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) went 2 for 3 and scored twice in Virginia’s 9–7 win over Appalachian State Sunday.

LACROSSE

Sophomore

  • Chris Baker

(Massaponax) had four goals and three assists in Shenandoah’s season-opening 20–8 win over William Peace Saturday. His brother

  • Jay

(Massaponax) and junior

  • Devon Weaver
  • (Brooke Point) scored three times each.

WRESTLING

Sophomore

  • Eze Chukwuezi
  • (Colonial Forge) won by a pair of falls as Ithaca (N.Y.) beat Williams (Mass.) and Wesleyan (Conn.) in a double-dual meet Saturday. He’s 22–2 at 184 pounds.

FOOTBALL

Penn State junior defensive end

  • Yetur Gross-Matos
  • (Chancellor) was officially invited to the NFL Combine Feb. 27–March 1 in Indianapolis. He is projected as a likely first-round draft pick.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

