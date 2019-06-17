Peyton Lindblad has won plenty of honors on the volleyball court. Now the Riverbend High School graduate is up for a major academic award.
Lindblad, a rising senior, is Shepherd (W.Va.)’s nominee for Mountain East Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Each of the conference’s 12 schools nominates a male and female athlete.
Lindblad has a 4.00 grade-point average as a nursing major and was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America Volleyball Division II third team. On the court, she was a first-team all-region pick by the American Volleyball Coaches Association after leading the Rams in kills (438) last fall as an outside hitter.
The Mountain East award winner will be announced later in June.
FOOTBALL
Penn State rising junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor) was named to the preseason all-Big Ten first team by Phil Steele Magazine Monday after a sophomore season in which he made 20 tackles for loss. He was also chosen to the magazine’s preseason All-America fourth team.
ESPN.com also published a lengthy piece on Gross-Matos and his adoptive stepfather, Rob Matos, and how they have overcome the tragic deaths of Gross-Matos’ biological father, Michael, and brother, Chelal.
SWIMMING
George Mason rising sophomore Dylan Peck (Chancellor) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ all-state swimming second team in the butterfly. He was second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 fly at the Atlantic 10 championships.
ACADEMICS
Four area athletes were named to the USA South Conference’s all-academic team, which requires a 3.30 GPA: Averett soccer and lacrosse player Rosa Morales (Mountain View) and baseball player Nick Winston (Chancellor); Methodist women’s soccer standout Capri Clark (North Stafford) and N.C. Wesleyan soccer goalie Alicia Jacobs (Courtland).