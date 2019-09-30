Consistency has been a trademark so far this season for both Shepherd (W.Va.)’s volleyball team and Peyton Lindblad.
The senior outside hitter from Riverbend High School had reached double figures in kills in 11 of the unbeaten Rams’ 14 matches. That included 10 against Pitt-Johnstown last Friday and 14 against Indiana (Pa.) Saturday.
The Rams share the lead the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Southeast Division with a 2–0 league record.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Nicole Ibinson
- (Colonial Forge) had a match-high 14 digs and four aces in U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–0 sweep of SUNY Maritime Thursday.
- Senior Alyssa Adreno (Brooke Point) had 10 kills in Tennessee’s 3–2 loss to Mississippi Friday and six in Sunday’s 3–1 win over Texas A&M.
- Junior Emma Swope (Massaponax) had 11 kills in Toledo’s 3–2 loss to Buffalo Saturday.
- Sophomore Jannel Ezeagwu (Colonial Forge) had a season-high seven kills in Norfolk State’s 3–2 loss to Florida A&M Friday.
FOOTBALL
Junior left tackle
- Conlan Beaver
- (Massaponax) helped clear the way for 528 total yards as Montana beat UC Davis (ranked fifth in FCS) 45–20 on Saturday.
- Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) threw three touchdown passes as Bridgewater routed Southern Virginia 40–6 to improve to 4–0. Scroggins has throw 10 touchdown passes without an interception this season.
- Junior cornerback Nick Grant (Courtland) made a career-high eight tackles in Virginia’s 35–20 loss to Notre Dame Saturday.
- After returning from a collarbone injury, sophomore defensive end TyJuan Garbutt (Riverbend) made seven tackles (1.5 for loss) in Virginia Tech’s 45–10 loss to Duke Friday.
- Sophomore Logan Jenkins (Eastern View) made eight tackles and an interception in Virginia-Wise’s 42–7 loss to Carson-Newman Saturday.
- Junior Trey Carson (Massaponax) had a 74-yard touchdown reception in Catholic’s 32–13 loss to MIT Saturday.
- Senior Mario Wisdom (Chancellor) ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Shenandoah’s 26–7 victory at Guilford Saturday.
SOCCER
Mary Washington senior
- Gabriel Soriano
- (Chancellor) was named Capital Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after notching a goal and three assists in Saturday’s 4–0 win over St. Mary’s (Md.).
- Three days after shutting out Florida Southern 1–0, freshman goalie Elena Beasley (Colonial Forge) made nine saves in Rollins’ 2–1 overtime victory over Lynn (Fla.) Saturday. She’s 4–1 as a starter for Division II’s 23rd-ranked team.
- Sophomore Jeff Hurlock (Courtland) scored his team-high fifth goal of the season in Emory & Henry’s 2–0 win at Warren Wilson (N.C.) Tuesday.
- Sophomore Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge) had a goal and an assist in Frostburg State’s 2–1 win over Notre Dame (Ohio) Sunday.
- Sophomore Allen Wilcox (Stafford) scored for the first time in his career in Virginia Wesleyan’s 5–0 shutout of Emory & Henry Saturday.
- Sophomore Elizabeth Hummel (Riverbend) helped Bryn Mawr (Pa.) edge Wesley 2–1 Saturday with her third goal of the season.
- Senior Josh McCormick (Colonial Forge) netted his first goal of the season in Hampden-Sydney’s 4–0 win over Randolph-Macon Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) scored twice and senior
- Taylor Hayes
- (Brooke Point) had three assists in Shenandoah’s 5–0 win over Wesley Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Freshman
- McKenzi Watkins
- (Colonial Forge) finished eighth out of 316 finishers (18:26 for 5,000 meters) to help James Madison’s women win the team title in Friday’s 39-team Queen City Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
SWIMMING
- Kevin Bennett
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:53.67) and 100 backstroke (57.16) and
- Parker Hayungs
- (Stafford) took the 100 butterfly (55.49) in Lynchburg’s season-opening dual-meet win over Randolph Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.