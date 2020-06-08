Two local athletes recently earned recognition as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars.
Virginia State University senior softball player Vanessa Ruby (Spotsylvania) was named a first-team recipient after posting a 4.0 grade-point average as criminal justice major. She started all 16 games for the Trojans this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season, batting .208 with three RBIs.
Shenandoah rising junior soccer defender Jocelyn Granados (Brooke Point) was named to the fourth team. She has a 3.63 GPA as a cyber security major and has started 31 of 38 games over her career with the Hornets.
The Ashe Sports Scholars are sponsored by The Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine. Honorees must maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and contribute significantly to their respective teams’ success.
MORE AWARDS
Former Longwood women’s soccer star
- Sydney Wallace
(Courtland) and former Liberty offensive lineman
- Jonathan Burgess
- (Brooke Point) were named to the Big South Conference’s all-decade teams in their respective sports.
Wallace was a two-time Big South defensive player of the year (2017 and 2018), one of only two women to be so honored twice.
Burgess was a three-time all-Big South selection, including first-team honors in 2014 and 2015, and earned second-team FCS All-America honors as a senior.
Sophomore basketball forward
- Sabrina Jones
- (Massaponax) was recently named Virginia Wesleyan University’s female winner of the school’s Donald M. Forsyth Award, given to a sophomore or junior who exhibits outstanding leadership, enthusiasm, and work ethic. She averaged 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.
