Two local reserves from Virginia Tech’s football team announced via Twitter last week that they will be transferring in search of playing time.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Louis Mihota (Massaponax) declared his intention to transfer to FCS-level St. Francis (Pa.) where he will join two rising seniors from Chancellor, quarterback Jason Brown and receiver E.J. Jenkins. Mihota’s brother Vinny played defensive line for the Hokies, and his oldest sibling, Anthony, once started on Virginia’s offensive line.
And freshman running back Malik Bell (Louisa) announced he is heading for Division II Virginia Union.
Bell saw reserve action in four games last fall, while Mihota did not play. Both should be eligible at their new schools this fall.
TRACK AND FIELD
George Mason freshman
- Micah Harris
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 800 for a second straight week, taking first (1:54.99) at Saturday’s Great Dane Classic in Staten Island, N.Y. Norfolk State junior
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) was second in the women’s 200 (24.32) and anchoring the Spartans’ winning 1,600 relay (3:46.80).
- Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) won the women’s 800 meters (2:26.50) and mile (5:16.83) at Saturday’s Wilkins Center Invitational in Winchester. Eagles’ sophomore
- Chris Atkins (Fredericksburg Christian) finished second in the men’s 400 (51.38), with freshman teammate
- Jashaad Santiago-Boatwright (Mountain View) third (51.68).
- In her college d
ébut, James Madison freshman
- Paris Beaver
(Culpeper) won the women’s high jump (5-3.5) at Saturday’s Marshall Women’s Only Meet in Huntington, W.Va. At the same meet, Marshall junior
- Taylor Robinson (
- Louisa) was second in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.84).
- Duke senior Ben Beatty (Courtland) was fourth in both the men’s shot put (55–3.5) and weight throw (57–6.25) at Saturday’s Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C. The weight throw was the third-longest in school history.
- Morgan State senior Daenah Pressley (Eastern View) was third in the men’s triple jump (46–0.75) and seventh in the long jump (21–2) at Friday’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities Battle in New York.
BASKETBALL
Senior
- Percy Burt
- (James Monroe) had 14 points and seven rebounds in each game as Virginia Wesleyan’s defeated Hampden-Sydney 77–65 Wednesday and Washington & Lee 82–74 Saturday.
- Senior Hope Toliver (Caroline) scored 14 points in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 73–67 victory over Chowan Wednesday.
- Junior Emily McCombs (Eastern View) scored a team-high 13 points in Eastern Mennonite’s 77–64 win over Hollins Saturday.
- Despite 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots from former Colonial Forge standout Shakira Austin, Maryland’s women fell 66–61 at Iowa Wednesday.
- Sophomore Aaron Hill (Fredericksburg Christian) had 18 points and eight rebounds in Valley Forge (Pa.)’s 101–49 romp over the Culinary Institute of America Saturday.
- Freshman Raquan Jones (North Stafford) scored nine points in Bryant & Stratton’s 83–68 win over Southwest Virginia Saturday and 10 in Sunday’s 78–59 romp over Patrick Henry Community College.
- Freshman forward Jaylen Stepney (King George) enjoyed his best college game with eight points on 4-for-4 shooting in 11 minutes in Lynchburg’s 76–74 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Jan. 4.
WRESTLING
Ithaca (N.Y.) sophomore
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) went 3–1 at 184 pounds in Saturday’s NWCA Multi-Divisional National Duals in Louisville, including a 6–4 victory over defending NCAA Division III champion John Boyle of Western New England. Chukwuezi is 15–2 on the season.
- Ferrum sophomore Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) won two decisions and a forfeit at 133 to help the Panthers finish second behind Kutztown (Pa.) in last weekend’s Virginia Duals in Hampton. He’s 13–3 for the season.
- Junior Cliff Conway (Courtland) earned a 5–0 decision over Sacred Heart’s Sean Faraon at 133 in VMI’s 30–9 team loss on Sunday.
- Coker (S.C.) senior Brett Shurina (Eastern View) won his season debut at 174 pounds with an 18-7 major decision over Mount Olive’s Nick Richardson Friday.
SWIMMING
Sophomore
- Becca Lazerson
(Mountain View) won the women’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.65) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.70) in Randolph-Macon’s dual-meet loss to Roanoke Saturday. Junior teammate
- Nalatila Perdomo,
a Fredericksburg resident, won the 100 butterfly (1:01.89), and sophomore
- Jordan Shearer
- (Chancellor) was second in the 200 freestyle (2:09.74).
In the men’s meet, R-MC sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) claimed the men’s 100 backstroke (55.56) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:40.72).
VMI freshman
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) captured the 200 IM (1:56.12) and finished second in the 200 free (1:47.49) and third in the 200 breast (2:15.96) in Saturday’s dual meet with neighboring Washington & Lee.
