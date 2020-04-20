Just because Yetur Gross-Matos is leaving Penn State for the NFL draft doesn’t mean the Fredericksburg area won’t be well-represented on the field in Happy Valley this fall—or whenever college football resumes.
With spring practice canceled by the coronavirus outbreak, the Nittany Lions published their 2020 preseason depth chart over the weekend, and rising sophomore Brandon Smith (Louisa) is projected to start at outside linebacker. Smith made 14 tackles in a reserve role last season.
Meanwhile, rising sophomore Devyn Ford (North Stafford) is listed as the third-string running back. He ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns (including an 81-yard score on his second collegiate carry) as a true freshman while splitting time with three other running backs.
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to open their 2020 season Sept. 5 against Kent State.
MORE FOOTBALL
William & Mary kicker
- Kris Hooper
- (Orange) was named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society, reserved for seniors with a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average. He made all nine of his conversion kicks and 2 of 6 field goals in 2019.
WRESTLING
Averett’s
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) recently earned two awards after a stellar freshman season. He was named state rookie of the year for all divisions by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association and was chosen to the national all-freshman team by d3wrestling.com. Moseley went 31–13 with a school-record 20 pins at 184 pounds and qualified for the NCAA Division III championships, which were canceled by the coronavirus.
SWIMMING
George Mason graduate student
- Jake Ball
- (Colonial Forge) was named to the VASID all-state second team for the breaststroke. He placed third in the Atlantic 10 Conference in the 100-yard breast (54.33) and fourth in the 200 breast (1:58.57) after transferring from Division III Denison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.