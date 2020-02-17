Hannah Marsteller isn’t waiting for spring to heat up on the softball field.
Shippenburg (Pa.)’s sophomore first baseman from Riverbend High School was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division athlete of the week Monday after batting .429 with nine hits (seven for extra bases) and eight RBIs in six games at last weekend’s Snowbird Softball Freeze Out in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She had multiple hits in four different games, including a home run, double and three RBIs against Southern Connecticut State Saturday, and finished the weekend with five doubles. She led the Raiders with 10 homers and 46 RBIs as a freshman in 2019.
Sophomore
- Madison Morgan
(King George) went a combined 7 for 15 with four runs scored and three RBIs as Mount Olive (N.C.) swept two weekend games each from Virginia State and Johnson C. Smith. Junior
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) earned Sunday’s 14–2 win over VSU.
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI senior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) continued his torrid pace at last weekend’s VMI Indoor Classic, setting a Pakistani national record for 1,500 meters (3:50.45) en route to a second-place finish in the mile (4:06.89). He also won the 800 (1:52.87).
At the same meet, senior teammate James Granderson (Colonial Forge) placed eighth in the long jump (22–9).
Duke junior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) won the men’s shot put at Saturday’s Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson with the second-longest throw (59–1) in school history.
- N.C. Central junior Gordon Lewis (Riverbend) was fourth in the men’s 200 (21.27) and 400 (48.19) at last weekend’s Darius Dixon Memorial in Lynchburg. Norfolk State junior
- Malika Pride (North Stafford) was fourth in the women’s 200 (24.40), and VCU sophomore
- Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) was sixth in the men’s shot put (56–7) and weight throw (56–11).
- Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) senior Jami Wright (North Stafford) set a school record (55.05) in finishing second in the women’s 400 meters at last weekend’s GVSU Big Meet in Allendale, Mich. She was also fourth in the 200 (24.52).
- Junior Ceeja Beckett (Fredericksburg Academy) set his third Catholic University school record of the season, clocking 6.56 seconds for the 55 meters at Sunday’s Larry Sharpe Memorial at Hagerstown, Md.
SWIMMING
VMI freshman
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) broke four individual school records and three relay marks at last week’s America East Conference championships in Worcester, Mass. He was fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:03.76), 100 breast (56.94) and 200 IM (1:52.73). He also set a 400 IM mark (4:04.65) in a time trial.
Sheehan also swam on record-breaking 200 medley relay (1:33.21), 400 medley (3:26.56) and 800 medley relay (6:54.38) teams. Senior Ryan Schmitz (North Stafford) was a mamber of the 200 and 400 teams and also placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (46.58).
BASEBALL
Senior
- Shawn Nickles
(Colonial Forge) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Randolph-Macon’s 7–3 win over Pitt-Bradford Friday, then homered, scored twice and drove in two runs in Saturday’s 8–4 win over fourth-ranked Cortland (N.Y). Junior
- John Reynolds
- (Louisa) earned Friday’s victory.
- Sophomore Ryan Cloude (Massaponax) worked the final three innings for the win as Roanoke edged 25th-ranked Christopher Newport 5–4 Saturday.
- In his college d
ébut, catcher
- Jake Wortman
- (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 3 with a double and scored in Bucknell’s 5–4 win over Monmouth Saturday.
- Junior left fielder Tre’Von Smith (Orange) went 2 for 2 with an RBI in Glenville State (W.Va.’s) 6–5 win over Jefferson Saturday. He’s batting .500 (6 for 12) with a 1.517 OPS through five games.
WRESTLING
Ferrum sophomore
- Levi Englman
- (Colonial Forge) was unscored upon in three matches (two pins and a major decision) to win the 133-pound title at the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament in Montgomery, Ala. He’s 21–5 on the season.
- Apprentice junior Kolin Johnson (King George) used three pins to repeat at 133-pound champion at the USCCA National Invitational Sunday in Lemont Furnace, Pa.
BASKETBALL
Former Colonial Forge standout
- Shakira Austin
- had 20 points and seven rebounds as Maryland routed Iowa 93–59 Thursday to take over the Big Ten lead, then added 16 points and eight boards in Sunday’s 106–69 romp over Penn State.
- Sophomore Aaron Hill (Fredericksburg Christian) scored 19 points in Valley Forge’s 110–93 victory over Penn State-Brandywine Tuesday.
LACROSSE
Senior
- Lauren Thatcher
- (Mountain View) had three goals and two assists in Southern Virginia’s season-opening 17-12 win at Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday.
