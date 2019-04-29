Known as much for her glove as her bat at Riverbend High School, Hannah Marsteller has become an unexpected power source at Division II Shippensburg (Pa.).
Entering this week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament, the freshman first baseman already holds the school record for RBIs by a freshman (41). She went 4 for 8 and drove in seven runs in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Millersville, then hit her team-leading ninth home run and had six RBIs in Sunday’s 12–11 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Her nine homers match the Raiders’ team total from 2018. She hit 10 in her high school career.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Norfolk State sophomore
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) had a big day at Saturday’s Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville, placing second in the women’s 200 meters (23.80) and 400 (54.94) and running on the Spartans’ first-place 400 relay (45.53). Other runner-up finishers were Duke junior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) in the men’s shot put (58–3.25) and Radford sophomore
- Taylor Tinsley
- (Stafford) in the women’s high jump (5–3.75).
- Southern Wesleyan junior
- Jami Lewis
- (North Stafford) set school and conference records in winning the women’s 400 (55.22) at Saturday’s Conference Carolinas Championships in Central, S.C. She also anchored the winning 1,600 relay (3:49.77).
- VMI junior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) notched third-place finishes in the men’s 800 (1:52.92) and 1,500 (3:50.07) at the Southern Conference meet in Birmingham, Ala. Junior teammate
- James Granderson
- (Colonial Forge) was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.94).
- Freshman
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) won the women’s 1,500 (4:59.52) and was second in the 5,000 (18:33.67) and third in the 10,000 (39:55.77) at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet in Grove City, Pa., helping Waynesburg (Pa.) win its fourth straight team title.
- Several local athletes competed in last week’s Penn Relays in Philadelphia. Morgan State sophomore
- Daenah Pressley
- (Eastern View, 6–5) and Virginia State sophomore
- Jade Jordan
- (Riverbend, 5–2.5) placed 13th in their respective high jumps. Finishing 21st were Clemson senior
- Joe Cline
- (Brooke Point) in the men’s college hammer throw (166–2) and Morgan State sophomore
- Alantra Mines
- (Caroline) in the women’s triple jump (36–9.75).
- Marshall sophomore
- Taylor Robinson
- (Louisa) okaced third in the women’s 100 hurdles (14.12) at Saturday’s Don McGarey Invitational in Huntington, W.Va.
BASEBALL
Freshman Connor Lutz (Colonial Beach) struck out seven in a complete-game performance Saturday as Eastern Mennonite beat Virginia Wesleyan 12–2 to earn just its second Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament berth since 2002.
Ray Tricarico (Eastern View) had two doubles among his four hits and three RBIs for the Royals, who will face top-seeded Randolph-Macon in a best-of-three series starting Friday. Fellow sophomore Corey Willis (Massaponax) had two hits and two RBIs.
- Junior
- Shawn Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) homered twice and drove in six runs in the nightcap Saturday as Randolph-Macon swept a doubleheader from Washington & Lee (5–3 and 14–1) to clinch the ODAC’s top seed. His brother
- Mike
- homered and reached base five times in the opener.
- After winning Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association pitcher of the week honors for a 14-strikeout performance, junior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) fanned nine in seven innings as Central Oklahoma beat Washburn 2–1 Friday.
LACROSSE
Sophomore Jason Jaworski (Massaponax) had three goals and two assists as Hood (Md.) defeated Alvernia 13–9 Saturday to finish with the first winning record (8–7) in the program’s 15-year history.