The Atlantic East Conference might want to consider naming its baseball player of the week honor for Marymount’s Bill Wojcik.
The junior from Caroline High School earned the honor for the second time this season Monday after going 7 for 10 with three doubles last week. He celebrated by scoring twice in Monday’s 10–0 win over Kenyon (Ohio) in Fort Pierce, Fla.
For the season, Wojcik is batting .571 (20 for 35) with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Saints (10–5).
MORE BASEBALL
Senior right-hander
- Matt Nickles
(Colonial Forge) struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings in Randolph-Macon’s 10–1 win over Guilford Sunday. His brother
- Mike
- had two hits, two runs and one RBI in the game after posting two doubles and two RBIs in Thursday’s 8–2 win over Catholic.
- Senior right-hander Dylan Hall (Mountain View) struck out nine in seven shutout innings as Central Okahoma blanked Fort Hays (Kan.) State 3–0 Friday. Hall is 4–1 with 45 strikeouts in 30 innings.
- Freshman Trendon Craig (Washington & Lee) homered twice and drove in five runs in Louisburg (N.C.)’s 14–8 loss to Spartanburg Methodist Saturday.
- Freshman first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered in each game as Patrick Henry Community College swept a doubleheader from Fayetteville Tech Saturday. He ranks third in the National Junior College Athletic Association with five homers.
- Three freshmen from Colonial Forge helped the College of Southern Maryland beat Thomas Nelson Community College 17–2 Wednesday. Jordan Tauriac hit a three-run home run,
- Sam Benson pitched five innings for the win and
- Preston Long stole two bases.
- Senior Jacob Pollock (Mountain View) went a combined 4 for 10 in Shippensburg’s three-game weekend series against Charleston (W.Va.).
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Madison Morgan (
- King George) homered, drove in three runs and scored four as Mount Olive (N.C.) topped UNC Pembroke 12–1 Wednesday.
- Sophomore Lexi Lomax (Orange) hit a two-run homer and scored twice in Hampton’s 6–1 win over Wagner Sunday.
- Sophomore first baseman Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Shippensburg’s 26–0 rout of Bluefield Sunday.
- Freshman Kyleigh Richardson (North Stafford) pitched four innings of relief to earn the win in Georgia Southern’s 9–6 victory over UL-Monroe Friday. She’s 3–0.
- Sophomore Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) recorded the first hit at Virginia’s new Palmer Park in a 10–3 loss to James Madison Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
Senior
- Luther Gibbs
- (Culpeper) had 13 points and seven rebounds as Christopher Newport topped Colby 74–64 Friday and added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 91–82 NCAA Division III tournament win over Nichols in Hoboken, N.J. The Captains (23–6) will host Hobart (NY.) Friday in a regional semifinal.
- Butler (Kan.) sophomore guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) was named first-team all-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. She averaged 12.0 points per game and led the Grizzlies in rebounding (6.7), assists (3.2) and steals (3.1).
- Sophomore guard Aaron Hill (Fredericksburg Christian) was named second-team all-American Collegiate Athletic Association after averaging 16.4 points per game for Valley Forge (Pa.).
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI senior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
(Mountain View) set a personal best (4:05.42) in finishing third in the men’s mile at Sunday’s IC4A championships in Boston. Shahbaz also joined sophomore teammate
- Rafael Mas
on the distance medley team that ran a season-best time (9:57.64). Colonial Forge graduates Mas,
- Jonathan Gray
and J
- ohnnie Walker
- also helped set a season-best time in the 1,600 relay (3:15.67).
At the same meet, Northeastern senior Naukym Morton (North Stafford) was sixth in the men’s 60-meter dash final (6.95).
Southern Wesleyan senior
- Jami Wright
- (North Stafford) is seeded 10th in the women’s 400 meters and 20th in the 200 for the Division II national championships, which open Friday in Birmingham, Ala.
- Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) will run the women’s 3,000 at this weekend’s NCAA Division III championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. She is seeded 10th among the 20 qualifiers.
LACROSSE
Junior goalkeeper
- Mikaela Brooks
(Stafford) made 14 saves and Colonial Beach resident
- Dwyer Neal
- scored three times as Bridgewater’s women topped Baldwin-Wallace 7–6 Monday. Brooks also had 10 saves in Thursday’s 10–9 overtime win at Sewanee (Tenn.).
- Senior Lauren Thatcher (Mountain View) had a goal and five assists in Southern Virginia’s 21–3 win at Sweet Briar Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.