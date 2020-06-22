Introductions probably won’t be necessary this fall for St. Francis (Pa.)’s football team.
Massaponax High School graduate Teagan McDonald announced on Twitter Sunday that he plans to transfer to St. Francis, a Football Championship Subdivision school. He redshirted last fall as a true freshman at Old Dominion University.
McDonald is the second former Massaponax offensive lineman to transfer to the Red Flash this off-season. He joins Louis Mihota, who started his career at Virginia Tech. Both will have to sit out the 2020 season unless they receive NCAA waivers.
When they become eligible, McDonald and Mihota could be protecting Chancellor graduates Jason Brown and E.J. Jenkins at St. Francis. Brown threw 13 touchdown passes to Jenkins last season.
SOFTBALL
Eastern Mennonite sophomore outfielder
- Emily Davis
- (Fredericksburg Christian) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ Association’s college division all-state first team for the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
Davis posted a .472 batting average and scored 12 runs in 12 games for the Royals.
Randolph-Macon senior catcher Sami Davidson (Brooke Point) and Mary Washington sophomore second baseman Maggie Mrowka were named to the all-state second team. Davidson batted .429 with one home run and 12 RBIs; Mrowka hit .364.
ADMINISTRATION
The Capital Athletic Conference promoted Chris Roekle to commissioner last week. Roekle had served since 2018 as associate commissioner of the CAC, which absorbed six schools from the American Collegiate Athletic Association last month. He succeeds Jeff Ligney, who resigned to become commissioner of the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
ACADEMICS
- Fifteen local University of Mary Washington athletes and 11 from Christopher Newport were named to the CAC’s 2019–20 all-academic team, which requires a 3.20 grade-point average.
UMW: Baseball’s Walker Chilton (Eastern View), David Lambertson (Stafford) and Bryce Runey (Riverbend); Swimmers Matt Scott (Mountain View), Stephen Wallach (Massaponax) and Courtney Wolfgang (Massaponax); track’s Ben Onguene (James Monroe), Ashley Applegate (Riverbend) and Anna Balgoyen (Spotsylvania); volleyball’s Tenley Hares (Courtland) and Abby Wiles (Courtland); lacrosse’s Jenny Bosserman (Eastern View) and Brandon Williams (Stafford County); basketball’s Colin Coyne (Stafford); and field hockey’s Lydia Bryant.
CNU: Track’s Kellie Hyde (Culpeper), Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) and Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge) and Natalia Stencavage (Colonial Forge); field hockey’s Mary Grace Humes (Courtland); golf’s Katie Thome (Colonial Forge); lacrosse’s Madison Callan (Massaponax); soccer’s Justin Piercy (Riverbend) and Jill McDonald (Colonial Forge); softball’s Emerald Cheesebrew (Riverbend); and volleyball’s Tiaralynn McBride (Mountain View).
York: Lacrosse’s Jacob Wilhelm (Colonial Forge) and volleyball’s Madison Kauffman (Culpeper).
Virginia football players
- Nick Grant
(Courtland) and
- Zack Kindel
(Colonial Forge), field hockey players
- Catesby Willis
(James Monroe) and
- Colleen Norair
(Fredericksburg Academy) and softball player
- Arizona Ritchie
- (Brooke Point) all made the Atlantic Coast Conference honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA.
Also honored were Virginia Tech football player Kaleb Smith (Louisa) and swimmer Annalee Johnson (Mountain View); Georgia Tech runner Henrik Anderson (Mountain View) and Miami runner Dillon Fields (Riverbend).
N.C. Central basketball player
- Jasmine Pollock
(Massaponax) and runner
- Sharnea Brown
(James Monroe) and Norfolk State junior volleyball player
- Jannel Ezeagwu
- (Colonial Forge) were named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference all-academic team with a GPA of 3.0 or better.
- Sophomore Liam Kauthem (Colonial Forge) made the spring Dean’s List at James Madison University, which requires a 3.5 GPA. He transferred to JMU after playing football at VMI last fall.
