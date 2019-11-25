It’s hard to start your senior season better than Nolan Monahan did.
The Colonial Forge graduate swam in eight events (six individual, two relays) for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy last week and won them all. That performance earned him swimmer of the week honors from the Division III Skyline Conference Monday.
In Saturday’s nine-team USMMA Memorial Invite that included swimmers from Divisions I and II, Monahan won the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.54), 50 freestyle (21.13), and 100 breaststroke (57.66) and 200 breast (2:09.29). That followed a dual-meet win over Old Westbury in which he won two individual events and swam on two first-place relays.
MORE SWIMMING
Lynchburg freshman
- Parker Hayungs
- (Stafford) broke his own school records in the 500 free (4:54.61), 100 butterfly (53.53) and 200 fly (2:00.62) at last weekend’s Yellow Jacket Invitational in Richmond. He also swam on four school record-setting relay teams.
FOOTBALL
Redshirt junior quarterback
- Jason Brown
(Chancellor) threw for 316 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 35–21 victory over Delaware State Saturday, He became the first player in school history to surpass 3,000 yards in a season. Junior
- E.J. Jenkins
- (Chancellor) caught two of the scoring passes, giving him a school-record 13 in 2019.
- Junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor) had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in Penn State’s 28–17 loss to Ohio State Saturday.
In his final college game, senior quarterback
- Jay Scroggins
- (James Monroe) passed for 227 yards and ran for a touchdown in Bridgewater’s 30–22 NCAA Division III playoff loss to Delaware Valley Saturday. Scroggins finished his season with 2,398 yards and 25 scoring passes with two interceptions. He set school records for career passing yards (6,526) and TDs (65).
Junior linebacker
- Connor Riddle
- (Colonial Forge) made eight tackles, including a sack, forced and recovered a fumble in VMI’s 31–24 win over Chatanooga Saturday. The Keydets finished 5–7, their most wins in a season since 2003.
- Junior linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made a team-high eight tackles (one for loss) in East Carolina’s 31–24 win over UConn Saturday.
- Sophomore Jordan Aley (King George) caught a team-high four passes for 70 yards (including a 41-yarder) in Howard’s 20–15 win over Morgan State Saturday. He also averaged 39.3 yards on four kickoff returns.
- Senior linebacker Logan Hinnant (Riverbend) had five tackles, including a sack, and an interception in Bluefield’s 30–12 victory over Kentucky Christian Saturday.
- Frostburg State senior center Wade Olson (James Monroe) was named first-team all-Mountain East Conference after blocking for an offense that averaged 328 yards and 29 points per game in its first season in Division II.
BASKETBALL
Senior guard Josiah Avington
- (James Monroe) scored a career-high 20 points and hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining in Pfeiffer’s 98–96 victory over Bridgewater Saturday.
- Maryland sophomore Shakira Austin, a former Colonial Forge standout, made the Big Ten women’s basketball weekly honor roll after averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in wins over George Washington and Quinnipiac.
- Sophomore guard Aaron Hill (Fredericksburg Christian) scored 33 points in Valley Forge (Pa.)’s 118–103 win over Bryant & Stratton (N.Y.) on Wednesday. He ranks fourth in Division III in scoring at 29.4 points per game.
- Senior guard Luther Gibbs (Culpeper) had 11 points in Christopher Newport’s 66–58 win over Randolph Friday and 12 in Saturday’s 79–77 victory over Lynchburg.
- Senior forward Hope Toliver (Caroline) had 18 points and eight rebounds in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 79–49 triumph over Southern Wesleyan Saturday.
- Junior Sabrina Jones (Massaponax) scored in double figures in each game last week, but Virginia Wesleyan went 0–3 against Shenandoah, Averett and N.C. Wesleyan. She also had 10 rebounds against N.C. Wesleyan.
- Freshman Chris Shelton (Louisa) scored 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench in Hampton’s 93–50 romp over Regent Thursday.
- Junior guard Emily McCombs (Eastern View) scored 13 points in Eastern Mennonite’s 65–54 win over Apprentice Saturday after netting 10 in Friday’s 73–57 loss to Southern Virginia.
VOLLEYBALL
Despite a match-high 25 kills from senior
- Peyton Lindblad (Riverbend), Shepherd fell 3–2 to East Stroudsburg (Pa.) in Saturday’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference final.
Lindblad, who was named first-team all-conference earlier in the week, also had 16 kills in a 3–0 semifinal upset of top-seeded Gannon and 21 in a 3–1 first-round win over Millersville. Shepherd (28–6) will play a rematch with East Stroudsburg in the NCAA Division II tournament on Dec. 5.
WRESTLING
Ithaca (N.Y.) sophomore
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) won the 184-pound title at Sunday’s New York State Collegiate Championships in Oswego, going 4–0 with an overtime takedown in the final.
- Hood (Tenn.) freshman Austin Kolikis (Culpeper) went 3–2 to finish fourth at 133 pounds in the 27-team Tornado Open in Bristol, Tenn.
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison senior
- Miranda Rigg
(James Monroe) was named to the American Field Hockey Coaches Association’s all-South Region team after posting seven goals and five assists. Delaware junior defender
- Emily Kresho
- (Stafford) was a second-team all-Mid-Atlantic Region pick after anchoring the Colonial Athletic Association champions’ defense, which allowed just 26 goals in 20 games.
SOCCER
Despite 10 saves from goalie
- Elena Beasley
- (Colonial Forge), Rollins fell 2–0 to Embry-Riddle Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division II women’s tournament. Beasley posted an 11–4–1 record and a 1.04 goals-against average as a freshman.
- Indiana State redshirt sophomore Jensen Margheim (Mountain View) was named to the Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer scholar-athlete first team. She has a 4.00 grade-point average and had two goals and an assist in 2019.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Saturday’s NCAA Division III national championships in Louisville, Bridgewater senior
- Calista Ariel
(Chancellor) finished 129th (23:02.7) and Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
134th (23:05.3) out of 277 finishers in the 6,000-meter women’s race. Mary Washington senior
- Jeff Gibson
- was 123rd out of 279 finishers (25:35.8) in the 8,000-meter men’s race.
