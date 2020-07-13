More and more local athletes are being affected by decisions to cancel the fall sports season.
Last week, the Ivy League called off all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, ending hopes for a handful of local athletes. On Monday, the the Patriot League and Hampton University independently made similar decisions.
The Patriot League’s announcement means Bucknell football player Justis Peppers (King George) and field hockey player Madison Hatcher (Mountain View) won’t get to compete this fall, nor will Army tennis player McKinley Smith (Eastern View). Also, Orange grad Jaylen Alexander has signed to play football at Georgetown.
At Hampton, former Louisa standout Quinton Ragland is on the football team and and Isis Black (North Stafford) is a rising junior volleyball player. Lailah Daniel (Colonial Forge) had signed to play volleyball.
ACADEMICS
- Four VCU track athletes and three George Mason swimmers were among the list of local athletes recently named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
VCU’s Chukwuezego Aguolu (King George), Evan Leach (Riverbend) and Lucas Sidle (Riverbend) and Alexis Willis (Massaponax) all made the list by compiling a 3.0 grade-point average or better for the 2019–20 academic year. So did Patriot swimmers Jacob Ball (Colonial Forge), Kevin Miller (King George) and Dylan Peck (Chancellor).
The following local athletes were also honored:
George Mason: Track’s Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) and Kaitlyn Johnson (Courtland); women’s soccer’s Magdelena Bellinger (Stafford); baseball’s Daniel Brooks (Spotsylvania); and rowing’s Melanie Brown (King George).
VCU: Baseball’s Mason Delane (Colonial Beach); women’s soccer’s Ciera Fox (Fredericksburg Academy); and field hockey’s Jordan Rasure (Chancellor).
Davidson: Field hockey’s Caroline Wack (James Monroe) and women’s soccer’s Kendall Weinfeld (Brooke Point)
George Washington: Baseball’s Alex Kolbersteen (Courtland).
Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College freshman women’s basketball players
- Tenia Brown
(Colonial Forge) and
- Mikayla Via
- (Riverbend) were named North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes with GPAs of 3.4 or better.
BASKETBALL
Former University of Mary Washington men’s coach
- Rod Wood
- was recently named to Randolph-Macon College’s all-decade team for the 1980s. Wood, a 1985 R–MC graduate, scored 1,043 career points and still ranks second in program history with 621 career assists.
