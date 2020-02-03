The college baseball season already has begun for a few schools, and three former local standouts are off to good starts.
Senior right-hander
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) struck out 10 in five innings to pick up the victory in Central Oklahoma’s 10–4 win over Henderson State Friday in Edmond, Okla. Hall set a school record with 123 strikeouts in 2019.
- Senior outfielder Austin Meyer (North Stafford) homered twice and had four hits and four RBIs as King (Tenn.) dropped a season-opening doubleheader to Anderson (S.C.) Saturday, then doubled with two RBIs in Sunday’s 13–7 victory.
- Senior infielder Nathan Neff (Mountain View) went a combined 4 for 10 and scored three runs as Concord (W.Va.) took two of three weekend games from host Wingate.
TRACK AND FIELD
Norfolk State junior
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) won the women’s invitational 400 meters in an indoor personal-best 53.84 seconds at last weekend’s Penn State National Open.
- Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) senior Jami Wright (North Stafford) set a school record in the women’s 200 preliminaries (24.58) at Saturday’s ETSU Buccaneer Classic in Johnson City, Tenn. She was also third (58.19) in the 400 prelims. She did not run in either final. At the same meet, Appalachian State freshman
- Celia Agee (Louisa) won the women’s pole vault (11–1.5).
- Radford junior Taylor Tinsley (Stafford) won the women’s high jump (5–1) at Saturday’s Roanoke Invitational.
VCU sophomore
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
- (Courtland) was second in the men’s open weight throw (53–3) and third (56–11.75) in the men’s invitational shot put at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.
Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) placed fifth out of 51 runners in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:23.35) at last weekend’s YSU National Mid-Major Meet in Youngstown, Ohio.
Bridgewater senior
- Calista Ariel
- (Chancellor) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference female runner of the week after posting the ODAC’s top 3,000-meter time this season (10:14.78) at the Liberty Kickoff. She also was named to the all-academic team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which requires a 3.1 grade-point average.
BASKETBALL
Junior guard
- Emily McCombs
- (Eastern View) scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds and three steals in Eastern Mennonite’s 79–67 win over Roanoke Saturday.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 13 points in the final three minutes as Pittsburgh held off Miami 62–57 on Sunday.
- Freshman guard Mikayla Via (Riverbend) matched her career high with 12 points in each game as Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College beat Penn State-Abington 60–56 on Jan. 25 and Penn College 75–69 last Wednesday.
- Former Colonial Forge standout Shakira Austin had 15 points and seven rebounds in Maryland’s 85–65 win over Ohio State Thursday.
- Sophomore guard Kelsey Jones (Courtland) scored a season-high 11 points in Shenandoah’s 65–57 loss to Washington & Lee Wednesday.
SWIMMING
Merchant Marine Academy senior
- Nolan Monahan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (56.55) and 500 freestyle (4:53.76) in Sunday’s dual-meet win over Division I St. Francis-Brooklyn.
- Stafford County resident Keven Stahl won the men’s 500 (4:43.16) and 1,000 (9:43.32) freestyles in Missouri-St. Louis’ dual-meet loss to Saint Louis University Saturday.
Lynchburg freshman
- Kevin Bennett
(Colonial Forge) was named ODAC men’s swimmer of the week for the second time after setting school records in the 1,000 free (10:54.04) and 100 backstroke (56.96) in a tri-meet victory over Ferrum and Southern Virginia on Jan. 25. He also joined Stafford grad
- Parker Hayungs
- on the school record-setting 400 free relay team (3:23.07). His next competition is the ODAC championships, which begin Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.
FOOTBALL
Liberty University linebacker Remington Green (King George) announced last week he is entering the transfer portal and tweeted that he has an offer from Division II Concord (W.Va.). He made eight tackles in a backup role in 2019, down from 33 in 2018. He has one season of eligibility.
James Madison junior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) was named second-team all-state as a special-teams player by the Virginia Sports Information Directors. He made 45 total tackles in 2019 for the FCS national runners-up.
WRESTLING
Averett’s
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) set a school freshman record with his 16th pin at 184 pounds in Friday’s dual-match win at Bluefield.
