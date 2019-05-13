It was a good week for Dylan Hall, with a chance for more success and honors to come.
Days after being named first-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, the Mountain View High School graduate pitched a complete-game one-hitter as Central Oklahoma beat Lindenwood 3–0 (Mo.) Thursday in the conference baseball tournament.
He then worked three innings of relief on two days’ rest to earn the win in Sunday’s 9–8, 10-inning victory over Pittsburg (Kan.) State, but the Bronchos lost a rematch 10–2 in the league final. Still, they earned an NCAA Division II tournament at-large bid and will face St. Cloud (Minn.) Thursday, with Hall expected to get the start.
Hall, a junior right-hander, is 8–3 with a 2.93 ERA and a school-record 121 strikeouts in his first season with the Bronchos after transferring from Virginia Tech.
MORE BASEBALL
- Junior third baseman
- Mike Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) justified his choice as Old Dominion Athletic Association player of the year by scoring the winning run on a ninth-inning single by teammate
- Cole Grinde
- (Caroline) as Randolph-Macon edged Virginia Wesleyan 2–1 Friday in the ODAC tournament in Salem.
Earlier, sophomore John Reynolds (Louisa) allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings as R-MC topped Shenandoah 5–1. The top-seeded Yellow Jackets lost a rematch 5–4 and missed out on the NCAA Division III tournament.
Nickles batted .358 with a league-high 45 runs,plus 54 hits, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs. His brother Shawn was named second-team all-ODAC and is batting .299 with a team-high 45 RBIs.
Other all-ODAC picks included Bridgewater juniors Jacob Talley and Cameron Stanley, both Louisa graduates; Roanoke sophomore Kevin Ledford (North Stafford); and Eastern Mennonite’s Ray Tricarico (Eastern View) and Connor Lutz (Colonial Beach).
Talley was a first-team pick at shortstop after batting .336 with 28 RBIs; Stanley was a second-team choice at designated hitter after hitting .336 with 29 RBIs. Ledford was a first-team pick at relief pitcher after going 4–1 with a 1.50 ERA and five saves. Tricarico, a second-team choice at catcher, hit .409 with 22 RBIs. Lutz, a freshman, was a third-team selection as a starting pitcher after going 4–2 with a 3.45 ERA.
- Glenville (W.Va.) State sophomore outfielder
- Tre’von Smith
- (Orange) was named second-team all-Mountain East Conference after batting .345 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs. Concord (W.Va.) junior infielder
- Nathan Neff
- (Mountain View) earned honorable mention after batting .366.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Radford sophomore
- Taylor Tinsley
- (Stafford) won the women’s high jump (5–4.5) at the Big South championships in Rock Hill, S.C. Teammate
- Denisha Hoosier
- (Brooke Point) ran on the second-place 400 relay team (46.26).
- Duke junior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) placed eighth in the men’s shot put (56–7) at the Atlantic Coast Conference meet in Charlottesville. Clemson senior
- Joe Cline
- (Brooke Point) was 11th in the hammer throw (168–3), with Beatty 12th (164–1).
- Charlotte junior
- Bridget Abbatiiello
- (Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:48.47) at Saturday’s Conference USA championships on her home track. On Sunday, Marshall sophomore
- Taylor Robinson
- (Louisa) placed fifth in the women’s 100-meter hurdles (14.06).
- VMI junior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
- (Mountain View) finished 11th out of 55 runners in the 800 in a personal-best 1:51.66 at Saturday’s IC4A 800-meter run at Princeton.
- Bridgewater junior
- Calista Ariel
- (Chancellor) set an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase (10:50.41) at Friday’s Dr. Keeler Invitational in Naperville, Ill. She finished 11th.
- VCU freshman
- Jakob Vollbrecht
- (Courtland) was named to the Atlantic 10’s all-rookie team after winning the discus and finishing second in the shot put in the recent conference meet.
- After winning the men’s long jump and placing fourth in the high jump at the recent Landmark Conference meet, Catholic sophomore
- Ceeja Beckett
- (Fredericksburg Academy) was named league male rookie of the year.
LACROSSE
- Sophomore
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) scored twice in each game as Catholic defeated Albion (Mich.) 19–5 Saturday and Mount Union (Ohio) 16–6 Sunday in the NCAA Division III tournament. The Cardinals (17-–4) will face Amherst this Saturday in a regional semifinal in Salisbury, Md.
- Sophomore defender
- Erin Smith
- (Stafford) was named to the all-Mountain East Conference second team after helping Virginia-Wise win its second straight regular season title. She collected 35 ground balls and forced 16 turnovers.
- Shenandoah senior attackman
- Ryan Schott
- (Brooke Point) was chosen second-team all-ODAC after scoring a team-high 39 goals and adding 17 assists and 37 ground balls.
- Hood (Md.) sophomore
- Joe Carroll (
- Colonial Forge) was named to the all-Middle Atlantic Conference sportsmanship team.
- Longwood junior
- Jordan Howard
- (Eastern View) was named Big South Conference women’s defensive player of the week on April 23 after winning 10 draw controls in a win over Presbyterian.
SOFTBALL
- Junior
- Sami Davidson
- (Brooke Point) squeezed home the only run in Randolph-Macon’s 1–0 victory over Arcadia in the NCAA Division III tournament Friday. She was named to the all-region tournament team as the Yellow Jackets (28–14) advanced to visit Christopher Newport (36–7) in a Super Regional next weekend.