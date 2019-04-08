The Nickles family continues to pay off for Randolph-Macon’s baseball team.
One day after his brother Mike hit his team-high fourth home run of the year in a 10–5 loss to Lynchburg, junior outfielder Shawn Nickles (Colonial Forge) led off the bottom 10th inning with a homer as the Yellow Jackets edged N.C. Wesleyan 8–7 Thursday.
Shawn Nickles had four RBIs in that game, giving him 22 for the season (two behind Mike’s team-high 24) for the eighth-ranked Yellow Jackets (14–6). Mike’s twin brother Matt is also on R-MC’s roster.
MORE BASEBALL
- Sophomore
- Ray Tricarico
- (Eastern View) went 4 for 5 and scored four runs in Eastern Mennonite’s 13–10 win at Bridgewater Tuesday.
- Patrick Henry Community College sophomore right-hander
- Bradley Hanner
- (Orange) struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings in Saturday’s 6–3 win over Paul Camp Community College.
- George Washington head coach
- Gregg Ritchie
- (North Stafford) was named hitting coordinator for the USA Baseball’s 2019 Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League, which will feature 80 top 2020 draft prospects. The league will hold games June 13–July 4 in Bradenton, Fla.
SOFTBALL
- Bowie State freshman
- Amya Ferguson
- (Orange) had three triples and her first home run of the season as Bowie State swept a doubleheader from visiting Lincoln (Pa.) Saturday.
- Sophomore
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) pitched a two-hit shutout in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 2–0 win over Erskine Saturday and a three-hitter in Sunday’s 2–1 victory over Emmanuel (Ga.).
- Freshman Sarah Proctor (Louisa) was 3 for 3, including a three-run homer, and scored three times in top-ranked Christopher Newport’s 11–2 win over Meredith Sunday.
- Freshman
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) hit a game-tying three-run homer in Shippensburg’s come-from-behind 6–5 victory over Millersville Saturday.
- Sophomore
- Morgan Mitchell
- (Louisa) hit one of Lynchburg’s NCAA Division III record-tying five second-inning homers in Wednesday’s 15–1 win over Guilford.
TRACK AND FIELD
- Days after being named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association female athlete of the week, Virginia State sophomore Jade Jordan (Riverbend) won the high jump (5–7.25) and placed third in the triple jump (38–0.75) at Saturday’s Elon Invitational. Sophomore
- Dirk Jones
- (James Monroe) helped Bridgewater win the men’s 400 relay (41.78) at the same meet.
- VMI sophomore
- Shahbaz Jahanzib
- (Colonial Forge) placed fifth in the men’s 800 (1:54.63) at Friday’s Colonial Relays in Williamsburg. On Saturday, Richmond senior
- Jordan Angers
- (Mountain View) was fifth in the women’s 10,000 (39:26.44).
- Junior
- Shalah Smiling
- (Brooke Point) helped Jacksonville win the women’s 400 relay in a school-record time (44.30) at Friday’s North Florida Invite in Jacksonville. At the same meet, VCU freshman
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
- (Courtland) was third in both the men’s shot put (54–0.5) and discus (158–8).
- Mary Washington senior
- Ripken Smith
- (Stafford) swept the men’s hammer (155–0) and discus (141–4) at the Battleground Relays on his home track. UMW senior
- Jillian Weisbeck
- (Stafford) was first in the women’s 10,000 (37:36.70).
- Junior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) was second in the shot (52–10.25) and hammer (170–9) and fourth in the discus (128–3) to help Duke win its annual dual meet against North Carolina.
LACROSSE
- Behind three goals each from Brooke Point grads
- Ryan Schott
- and
- Orlando Levins
- and North Stafford alum
- Troy Hubbard,
- Shenandoah routed Randolph 18–5 Saturday. Freshman
- Chris Baker
- (Massaponax) had four assists for the Hornets.
- Sophomore
- Jon Fant
- (Colonial Forge) had three goals in VMI’s 13–12 loss to Bellarmine Saturday.
GOLF
- Sophomore
- Joel Marshall
- (Massaponax) finished ninth out of 39 golfers (77) to help York (Pa.) win Thursday’s Elizabethtown Spring Invitational team title in Hershey, Pa.
FOOTBALL
- Redshirt freshman linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) recovered a fumble in East Carolina’s spring scrimmage Saturday.