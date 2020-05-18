Even though the spring sports season got short-circuited by the coronavirus, plenty of local athletes have hauled in year-end awards recently (mostly in virtual ceremonies).
Randolph-Macon senior pitcher
- Matt Nickles
(Colonial Forge) and Bridgewater infielder
- Jacob Talley
- (Louisa) were named to the 2020 District 5 Division III academic baseball team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Nickles struck out 54 batters in six starts this spring as R-MC started 15–1 and reached No. 1 in the Division III polls before the season was cut short. He has a 3.95 career GPA and made the Dean’s List seven times.
Talley batted .362 with 17 RBIs in his abbreviated senior season. He has a 3.84 GPA. Like Nickles, he is eligible for academic All-America honors.
Baseball players
- Nathan
and
- Andrew Neff
(Mountain View) of Concord (W.Va.) and
- Kaleb Stowe
- (Spotsylvania) of Charleston (S.C.) were named to the Division II Mountain East’s all-academic team, which requires a 3.7 GPA.
- The University of Mary Washington named senior two-time volleyball All-American Savannah Powers and senior baseball player
- Christian Hague as its 2019–20 scholar-athletes of the year.
Powers, an outside hitter from Fairfax, set a school record with 1,347 career kills and also posted a 3.82 grade-point average. Hague, a Richmond native, was a four-year starter at first base and in the outfield who posted a .353 career batting average and a 3.56 GPA.
Indiana sophomore swimmer
- Brandon Hamblin
- (North Stafford) was named to the Big Ten Conference’s winrer academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.0 GPA.
- Two-sport standout Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View) was named Eastern Mennonite’s female freshman of the year after posting four goals and four assists for the field hockey team last fall and adding a team-high seven goals in lacrosse this spring. Senior defender
- Matthew Zimmerman (Spotsylvania) was honored for having the highest GPA on the Royals’ men’s soccer team.
- Senior pitcher Dylan Hall (Mountain View) received Central Oklahoma’s inaugural Broncho Way award, which honors character and team spirit. He was 4–1 with a 3.00 ERA and 45 strikeouts in five starts.
- The University of Lynchburg named track and field senior shot putter Sammi Woods (Courtland) as one of seven finalists for the Dr. Jack M. Toms female senior athlete award and freshman swimmer
- Parker Hayungs (Stafford) as one of three finalists for male rookie of the year. The school did not name a winner for either award.
