Even though the spring sports season got short-circuited by the coronavirus, plenty of local athletes have hauled in year-end awards recently (mostly in virtual ceremonies).

Randolph-Macon senior pitcher

  • Matt Nickles

(Colonial Forge) and Bridgewater infielder

  • Jacob Talley
  • (Louisa) were named to the 2020 District 5 Division III academic baseball team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Nickles struck out 54 batters in six starts this spring as R-MC started 15–1 and reached No. 1 in the Division III polls before the season was cut short. He has a 3.95 career GPA and made the Dean’s List seven times.

Talley batted .362 with 17 RBIs in his abbreviated senior season. He has a 3.84 GPA. Like Nickles, he is eligible for academic All-America honors.

Baseball players

  • Nathan

and

  • Andrew Neff

(Mountain View) of Concord (W.Va.) and

  • Kaleb Stowe
  • (Spotsylvania) of Charleston (S.C.) were named to the Division II Mountain East’s all-academic team, which requires a 3.7 GPA.
  • The University of Mary Washington named senior two-time volleyball All-American Savannah Powers
    • and senior baseball player
  • Christian Hague as its 2019–20 scholar-athletes of the year.

Powers, an outside hitter from Fairfax, set a school record with 1,347 career kills and also posted a 3.82 grade-point average. Hague, a Richmond native, was a four-year starter at first base and in the outfield who posted a .353 career batting average and a 3.56 GPA.

Indiana sophomore swimmer

  • Brandon Hamblin
  • (North Stafford) was named to the Big Ten Conference’s winrer academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.0 GPA.
  • Two-sport standout Morgan Tricarico
    • (Eastern View) was named Eastern Mennonite’s female freshman of the year after posting four goals and four assists for the field hockey team last fall and adding a team-high seven goals in lacrosse this spring. Senior defender
  • Matthew Zimmerman (Spotsylvania) was honored for having the highest GPA on the Royals’ men’s soccer team.
  • Senior pitcher Dylan Hall (Mountain View) received Central Oklahoma’s inaugural Broncho Way award, which honors character and team spirit. He was 4–1 with a 3.00 ERA and 45 strikeouts in five starts.
  • The University of Lynchburg named track and field senior shot putter Sammi Woods
    • (Courtland) as one of seven finalists for the Dr. Jack M. Toms female senior athlete award and freshman swimmer
  • Parker Hayungs (Stafford) as one of three finalists for male rookie of the year. The school did not name a winner for either award.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments