Yetur Gross-Matos continues to make news, although it hasn’t been all positive for the former Chancellor High School standout.
A rising junior defensive end at Penn State, Yetur-Matos was among 10 players named to the Big Ten Conference’s preseason honors list last week. He previously was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award (given to the nation’s top defensive player) and the LOTT Impact award after registering 20 tackles for loss last season.
But at last week’s Big Ten media days, Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters tha GrossMatos is currently under suspension for committing an undisclosed violation of team rules during spring practice. He has been working out on his own this summer, but is expected to rejoin the team for the start of practice on Aug. 1 and play in the Lions’ Aug. 31 season opener against Idaho.
MORE FOOTBALL
- VMI rising senior
- Rohan Martin
- (Colonial Forge) was named to the preseason all-Southern Conference second team as a kick returner. He averaged 15.9 yards per punt return as a junior last fall and also caught 30 passes.
ACADEMICS
- Rising senior distance runners
- Calista Ariel
- (Chancellor) of Bridgewater and
- Kaitlyn Johnson
- (Courtland) of Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon College rising sophomore tennis player
- Bailey Willard
- (Stafford) each earned a pair of academic awards in the past week.
Ariel and Johnson were named to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Division III all-academic team, which requires a 3.30 grade-point average. Also named to the USTFCCA Division I all-academic team were Duke rising senior thrower Ben Beatty (Courtland) and Jacksonville rising senior sprinter Shalah Smiling (Brooke Point), while recent Mary Washington graduate Jilian Weisbeck (Stafford) also made the Division III team.
Willard earned All-Academic Scholar Athlete recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The three also were among 81 local athletes named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s all-academic team, which requires a 3.35 GPA.
Following are the ODAC honorees:
Bridgewater: Kelly Akers (Mountain View), Calista Ariel (Chancellor), Claire Mocarski (Culpeper), Chad Nichols (North Stafford), Jeremy Robson (Culpeper), Christian Sherman (Riverbend), Jacob Talley (Louisa), Lindsey Talley (Louisa), Lindsey Winkels (Mountain View).
Eastern Mennonite: Clover Cooper (Orange), Emily McCombs (Eastern View), Hannah Nichols (Chancellor), Blake Schaar (an Orange County resident), Ginny Sorrell (Spotsylvania), Brittney Timmons (Orange), Ray Tricarico (Eastern View), Emily Young (Massaponax), Mathew Zimmerman (Spotsylvania).
Emory & Henry: Benjamin Morley (Massaponax).
Ferrum: Megan Allen (Stafford), Cole Lipinski (King George).
Hollins: Maya Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy).
Lynchburg: Madalyn Amos (Chancellor), Alexandra Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Evan Cobey (James Monroe), Caroline Guill (Louisa), Kaitlyn Johnson (Courtland), Laura Mason (Brooke Point), Dylan McLaurin (Mountain View), Morgan Mitchell (Louisa), Kara Rombough (Colonial Forge), Nicole Simpao (Colonial Forge), Carlton Williams (Louisa), Samantha Woods (Chancellor).
Randolph: Sam Hablas (Brooke Point), Wade Hall (Courtland), Zach Williby (Orange).
Randolph-Macon: Ryan Burns (Colonial Forge), Cole Grinde (Caroline), Shomari Hargrove (Colonial Forge), Steven Hunt (Mountain View), Zandy Knoke (King George), Becca Lazerson (Mountain View), Matt Nickles (Colonial Forge), Jordan Shearer (Chancellor), Kathleen Tanner (Riverbend), Bailey Willard (Stafford), Andrea Wine (King George).
Roanoke: Ryan Cloude (Massaponax), Erin Flamm (Courtland), Hannah Koepfinger (King George), Kevin Ledford (North Stafford).
Shenandoah: Christopher Baker (Massaponax), Jay Baker (Massaponax), Emily Brett (Chancellor), Mitchell Fleming (Brooke Point), Jocelyn Granados (Brooke Point), Isaac Graves (Riverbend), Robert Harvey (Riverbend), Cody Harrell (Colonial Forge), Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point), Amanda Hensen (Massaponax), John Hubbard (North Stafford), Kelsey Jones (Courtland), Kaily Karstetter (Eastern View), John Kindig (Courtland), Jordan Manning (Fredericksburg Christian), Elijah Morton (Culpeper), Ricky Perez-Macia (Massaponax), Colleen Schneider (Stafford), Ryan Schott (Brooke Point), Nicole Shannon (Riverbend), Austin Ward (North Stafford).
Sweet Briar: Alexis Culley (Louisa).
Virginia Wesleyan: Sydney Collins (Chancellor), Jayla Harris (Chancellor), Landry Moffo (North Stafford), William Richardson (Massaponax), Matthew Wiberg (Massaponax), Allen Wilcox (Stafford).
Washington & Lee: Colin McKinnon (Chancellor).