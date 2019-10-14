Through half a season, Jay Scroggins has been nearly flawless. He’ll need to keep up that efficiency to lead Bridgewater to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference football title.
The senior quarterback from James Monroe High School has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception. That includes three TD passes in Saturday’s 51–7 rout of Hampden-Sydney that boosted Bridgewater’s record to 5–0 (3–0 ODAC) and earned him ODAC player of the week honors. Scroggins ranks fifth in NCAA Division III pass efficiency (190.50).
The road ahead gets tougher, though. After hosting Ferrum this Saturday, Bridgewater visits Washington & Lee (4–1, 3–0) on Oct. 26 and hosts Randolph–Macon (5–1, 4–0) on Nov. 9. Those games should determine the ODAC champion and an automatic NCAA playoff berth.
MORE FOOTBALL
Junior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) returned his first career interception 83 yards for the tiebreaking touchdown in James Madison’s 38–24 victory over Villanova Saturday in a matchup of FCS powers. Hampton finished with six tackles and a pass breakup for the second-ranked Dukes against the No. 5 Wildcats.
- Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross–Matos (Chancellor) is one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 16th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to a defensive who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. Gross–Matos made five tackles in Saturday’s 17–12 win over Iowa.
- Redshirt freshman safety Liam Kauthen (Colonial Forge) made six tackles, including a overtime sack, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in VMI’s 48–41 win over Samford Saturday.
- Sophomore defensive back Tiavonte McLaughlin (Brooke Point) made a team-high 11 tackles and forced a fumble as Christopher Newport topped William Paterson 34–10 Saturday for its first victory of the season.
SOCCER
Freshman
- Megan Watts
- (Mountain View) netted her second overtime goal of the season (and third overall) in Old Dominion’s come-from-behind 3–2 victory over Middle Tennessee Friday.
- Sophomore Tyria Smalls (Massaponax) assisted on Meghan Skevington’s 74th-minute goal as Randolph–Macon edged Virginia Wesleyan 1–0 Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are 12–0.
- Rollins (Fla.) freshman goalkeeper Elena Beasley (Colonial Forge) posted her third career shutout, 2–0, at Palm Beach Atlantic Saturday. She has won five straight starts for Division II’s 11th-ranked team.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior
- Emma Swope
- (Massaponax) delivered 11 kills in Toledo’s 3–0 loss to Eastern Michigan and 10 in Sunday’s 3–1 loss to Central Michigan.
- Senior Alyssa Adreno (Brooke Point) had 10 kills in Tennessee’s 3–0 win over Mississippi State Sunday after posting six in Friday’s 3–2 loss to LSU.
- Senior libero Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) had a match-high 23 digs in Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–2 loss at Manhattanville on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior goalkeeper
- Sophia Boothby
(Riverbend) made 10 saves in Ohio’s 6–1 win over Central Michigan Sunday. Junior
- Callie Quinn
- (Stafford) scored her first goal of the season in a losing cause for the Chippewas.
- Senior Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point) scored twice and sophomore
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) had two assists in Shenandoah’s 4–0 win over Bridgewater Wednesday. Hayes also scored on Jones’ assist in Saturday’s 2–1 loss to Lynchburg.
SWIMMING
Freshman
- Jack Sheehan
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (59.91) and 200 breast (2:12.56) in VMI’s dual-meet loss to Davidson Friday. He was also second in the 200 IM (2:01.91). Senior teammate
- Ryan Schmitz
- (North Stafford) anchored the Keydets’ winning 400 free relay (3:13.67).
- Senior Amanda Waller (Chancellor) helped Virginia Wesleyan shatter school records in the 400 free relay (4:06.45) and 200 free relay (1:53.59) at Saturday’s ODAC Relays in Lexington.
