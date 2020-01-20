The college indoor track season is heating up, and several local athletes are already in midseason form.
Most notable was VMI senior
- Jahanzib Shahbaz (
- Mountain View), who set a Pakistani national record (8:30.93) by winning the men’s 3,000 meters at Saturday’s Keydet Invitational on his home track. His time was 16 seconds faster than the former mark.
At the same meet, Lynchburg senior Sammi Woods (Chancellor) set a school record (43–0.75) to finish fifth in the women’s shot put.
Meanwhile, South Dakota freshman
- Jen Hirata
(Stafford) won the women’s collegiate competition at Saturday’s National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev. In just her second college meet, her vault of 13–5.25 is the ninth-best mark in school history.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
N.C. Central junior
- Gordon Lewis
(Riverbend) won the men’s 400 meters (48.97) and ran on the first-place 1,600 relay (3:24.87) at Sunday’s JDL January College Kick-Off meet in Winston-Salem, N.C. Appalachian State freshman
- Celia Agee
- (Louisa) placed second in the women’s pole vault (11–1.75).
- Morgan State junior Alantra Mines (Caroline) placed second in the women’s invitation triple jump (41–0) at Saturday’s Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C. Norfolk State junior
- Malika Pride (North Stafford) placed fifth in the women’s 400 (54.78), the fastest time in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this season, and anchored the third-place 1,600 relay (3:44.06).
- Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore Aubrey Wingeart (King George) won the women’s mile (5:29.38) at Saturday’s Pioneer Open in Marietta, Ohio.
- Yale senior Spencer O’Neill (Massaponax) won the men’s high jump with a personal-best leap of 6–7 as the Bulldogs beat Columbia and Dartmouth in a tri-meet Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Former Spotsylvania County resident
- Xavier Johnson
- had 20 points and six assists in Pittsburgh’s 66–52 win over North Carolina Saturday.
- Junior Claire Mocarski (Culpeper) had 12 points and 12 rebounds in Bridgewater’s 68–60 win over Hollins Saturday.
- Senior Percy Burt (James Monroe) had 16 points and eight rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 71–55 victory at Shenandoah Wednesday.
- Junior Sabrina Jones (Massaponax) tied for team honors with 16 points and had a team-high seven rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 69–61 win over Lynchburg Saturday. She also had 10 points and 11 boards in Wednesday’s 66–17 rout of Mid-Atlantic Christian.
- Senior Samantha Tecson (Stafford) scored a season-high 11 points in Averett’s 72–62 win over N.C. Wesleyan Sunday.
SWIMMING
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior
- Nolan Monahan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (56.65), 200 breast (2:06.09) and 200 individual medley (1:55.61) in last weekend’s dual meet against Coast Guard. He also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay team (1:32.73).
- Lynchburg freshman Parker Hayungs (Stafford) placed first in the 800-meter freestyle (9:17.98) and 100 butterfly (1:01.24) in a dual-meet victory over Hampden-Sydney Friday.
- Spotsylvania County resident Natalia Perdomo won the women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:18.17) and 100 fly (1:00.77) in Randolph-Macon’s dual-meet win over Catholic Saturday. Sophomore teammate
- Becca Lazerson (Mountain View) won the 100 breast (1:10.19).
In the men’s meet, R-MC sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) claimed the men’s 100 backstroke (54.97) and 200 back (2:00.89) and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:42.27).
WRESTLING
Freshman
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) went 5–0 with three pins to win the 184-pound title and help Averett claim the team title at Saturday’s Builder Invitational in Newport News.
- Ithaca sophomore Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) improved to 18–2 on the season by going 3–0 to claim the 184-pound title at the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference championships in Oneonta, N.Y.
BASEBALL
Colonial Forge graduate
- Jarrett Parker
- was inducted into the University of Virginia’s baseball hall of fame on Saturday. He was a second-team All-America outfielder in 2009, when he set school single-season records in runs scored (76) and triples (eight) and total bases (176). He has played for the San Francisco Giants and L.A. Angels and will attend spring training with the New York Mets next month.
