The 2019–20 college sports season is almost here, and a couple of former local soccer players are already looking good.
Junior
- Kennedy Culbreath
- (Massaponax) scored as Longwood edged William & Mary 2–1 in a preseason scrimmage Saturday in Williamsburg. The Lancers open their regular season Thursday at Richmond.
- And freshman goalie Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made eight second-half saves in Marquette’s 3–0 exhibition loss at Notre Dame Sunday. The Golden Eagles open Thursday at Colorado State.
FOOTBALL
Junior cornerback
- Nick Grant
- (Courtland) will wear No. 1 at Virginia this season after choosing the jersey at a team ceremony last weekend. Under coach Bronco Mendenhall, players must earn the right to choose their jersey number through their practice performance.
Grant is competing for a starting spot opposite preseason All-American Bryce Hall. Coen King, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Eastern View, chose No. 49.
Virginia opens its season Aug. 31 at Pittsburgh.
BASEBALL
George Washington head coach Gregg Ritchie (North Stafford) will serve as the hitting coach for USA Baseball’s 18U National Team, which will compete in the 2019 World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup in Gijang, South Korea, Aug. 30-Sept. 8. The Americans will shoot for their fifth straight title in the biennial event; Ritchie also served as hitting coach in their last championship run, 2017.