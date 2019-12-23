The Virginia Sports Information Directors Association got a jump on the holiday season by handing out fall sports individual awards last week, and several area athletes took home top honors.
Mary Washington senior midfielder
- Gabriel Soriano
(Chancellor) was named College Division state men’s soccer player of the year after scoring nine goals and passing out seven assists to lead the Eagles to their third straight Capital Athletic Conference title. Junior teammate
- Jeremy Hokenson
- (Courtland), who scored eight times, was also named to the all-state first team.
- Meanwhile, Bridgewater senior quarterback Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) was named College Division state offensive football player of the year after throwing for 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Shenandoah sophomore defensive tackle
- Jordan Rice (Riverbend) was named second-team all-state after notching 4.5 sacks.
- Shenandoah midfielders Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point) and
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) were named to the VASID College Division all-state first hockey first team, along with Mary Washington senior
- Lauren Hopkins. Hayes set a school record with 47 points (19 goals, nine assists) and Jones led Division III with 24 assists in 2019. Hopkins led UMW qwith 16 goals.
- James Madison senior Miranda Rigg (James Monroe) was a first-team choice in the University Division after leading the Dukes with seven goals and five assists.
SWIMMING
Stafford County native
- Keven Stahl
- set a Missouri-St. Louis school record in finishing sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:32.67) and also finished ninth in the 1,000 free (9:25.14) at Delta State Christmas Invite in Cleveland, Miss. He earned provisional berths in both events for next February’s NCAA Division II championships.
BASKETBALL
Junior guard
- Olivia Gaither
- (Colonial Forge) scored five of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as Chowan (N.C.) rallied from a 15-point deficit to top Converse (S.C.) 64–56 on Thursday.
- Sophomore center Shakira Austin (formerly of Colonial Forge) had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in Maryland’s 114–41 rout of Georgia State Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Junior
- Cliff Conway
- (Courtland) scored a 4–2 victory over Hofstra’s Garrett Lambert at 133 pounds in VMI’s 21–7 victory over the Pride at Sunday’s West Virginia Quad in Morgantown.
