Emily Kresho had three reasons to celebrate last weekend.
The junior defender from Stafford High School helped the University of Delaware win its sixth Colonial Athletic Association field hockey title in seven years with 2–1 victory over Northeastern in Sunday’s championship game. She was also named to the all-tournament team, days after being named first-team all-CAA for the first time.
Morgan Rigual, a freshman from James Monroe, is a reserve for the Blue Hens (16–3), who will visit Virginia Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
James Madison senior Miranda Rigg (James Monroe) was also named first-team all-CAA for the third time. She scored her 45th career goal (eighth-best in school history) in JMU’s 5–3 semifinal loss to Delaware.
MORE FIELD HOCKEY
Sophomore
- Lizzie Hamlett
- (James Monroe) was named to the Big East all-tournament team after scoring Liberty’s only goal, her fifth of the year, in a 3–1 semifinal loss to Old Dominion Friday.
- Senior Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point) scored twice on assists from sophomore
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) in Shenandoah’s 2–1 overtime win over Washington & Lee in Thursday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals. The Hornets lost 2–0 to Lynchburg in Saturday’s final but will play in this weekend’s ECAC tournament in Annville, Pa.
SOCCER
Sophomore
- Tyria Smalls
- (Massaponax) scored her fifth goal of the season in Randolph-Macon’s 4–1 win over Lynchburg in Wednesday’s ODAC quarterfinals. The Yellow Jackets (20–0–1) beat Bridgewater on penalty kicks in Saturday’s final and will fave Haverford (Pa.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament this Saturday in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
- Senior defender Tina Lett (Courtland) helped Chatham post the first postseason victory in school history, 1–0 over top-seeded Westminster in Tuesday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference semifinals. The Cougars lost 4–1 to Grove City in Saturday’s final.
Christopher Newport junior goalkeeper
- Justin Piercy
- (Riverbend) was named second-team all-Capital Athletic Conference.
FOOTBALL
Senior defensive back
- Justin Brown
- (Colonial Forge) had an interception and sack among his three tackles Saturday in Hampton’s 27–20 overtime loss to Charleston Southern.
- Junior safety M.J. Hampton (Stafford) made a career-high seven tackles in James Madison’s 54–16 rout of New Hampshire Saturday. UNH sophomore
- Benyeal Hil (Brooke Point) caught two passes and completed one for 49 yards.
- Junior quarterback Jason Brown (Chancellor) passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 38–31 overtime loss to Central Connecticut State Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made a team-high eight tackles in William & Mary’s 55–19 win over Rhode Island Saturday.
- Senior linebacker Michael Genalo (Spotsylvania) made eight tackles and broke up a pass as Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) topped Walsh (Ohio) 24–17 Saturday for its first win of the season.
- Sophomore Jamal Fisher (Brooke Point) caught a 33-yard pass for his first career TD in Virginia-Wise’s 21–14 win over Catawba Saturday.
- Caroline High School graduate Mike Woolfolk was recently inducted into Randolph-Macon Athletics Hall of Fame. He was a three-year starter at running back, leading the ODAC in 1976 with 1,042 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished with 2,607 yards and 28 TDs.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior
- Emma Swope (Massaponax) had 14 kills in Toledo’s 3–1 win over Northern Illinois and 13 in Saturday’s 3–2 victory over Western Michigan.
- Senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) had a match-high 23 digs, including the 1,000th of her career, in Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–2 win over Mount St. Vincent in Thursday’s Skyline Conference semifinals. She added 24 in Sunday’s 3–2 final loss to top-seeded Manhattanville.
- Senior Peyton Lindblad (Riverbend) had a combined 23 kills as Shepherd swept weekend matches from Bloomsburg and Lock Haven to improve to 25–3.
- Senior Alyssa Adreno (Brooke Point) had eight kills with only one error in Tennessee’s 3–0 sweep of Alabama Sunday.
SWIMMING
Lynchburg freshman
- Parker Hayungs
- (Stafford) was named ODAC male swimmer of the week on Monday after winning the 100-yard freestyle (50.84), 200 free (1:49.16) and 200 butterfly (2:03.03) at the Lynchburg Invitational. He also anchored the first-place 400 free relay (3:25.01).
- Freshman Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100 breaststroke (1:00.25) and 200 IM (1:58.51) in VMI’s dual-meet loss to William & Mary Saturday.
Stafford County native
- Keven Stahl
- won the men’s 500 freestyle (4:44.45), 1,650 free (16:31.26) and 400 IM (4:13.43) in Missouri-St. Louis’ weekend tri-meet with Truman and Maryville.
Sophomore
- Joe Stephens
- (Stafford) won the 50 freestyle (26.61) in Randolph-Macon’s dual-meet win over Bridgewater Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Sophomore guard
- Aaron Hill
- (Fredericksburg Christian) hit nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points in Valley Forge (Pa.)’s season-opening 95–87 win over Goucher Friday.
- Senior forward Hope Tolliver (Caroline) had 16 points and eight rebounds as Mount Olive (N.C.) opened with a 62–57 victory over Coker (S.C.) Saturday.
WRESTLING
Freshman
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) posted three pins and a technical fall to finish third in the 184-pound division in Saturday’s Cougar Open in Danville.
