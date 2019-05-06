Two seniors from Stafford High School helped Mary Washington’s track teams sweep the Capital Athletic Conference team titles Saturday in Newport News.
Jillian Weisbeck posted three second-place finishes: in the women’s 5,000 meters (19:11.42), 10,000 (40:08.45) and 3,000 steeplechase (12:19.52). Meanwhile, Ripken Smith was runner-up in the men’s discus (150–7) and also finished third in the shot put (44–10.75) and sixth in both the hammer (152–8) and javelin (140–11).
At the same meet, Christopher Newport junior Trejon Edmonds (Chancellor) won the men’s steeplechase (9:49.08) and finished sixth in the 400 hurdles (59.44).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
- Freshman
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
- (Courtland) won the men’s shot put (55–4) and discus (163–8) to help VCU place second at the Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Amherst, Mass. Junior teammate
- Chukwueezugo Aguolu
- (King George) was fifth in the 400 meters (48.05) and ran on the Rams’ runner-up 1,600 relay team (3:14.16).
- Northeastern junior
- Naukym Morton
- (North Stafford) was second in the men’s 100 (10.89) at the Colonial Athletic Association meet at Elon and led off the Huskies’ winning 400 relay (40.89). William & Mary junior
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) tied for fifth in the women’s pole vault (12–1.5).
- Norfolk State sophomore
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) was fourth in the women’s 400 (53.50) at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in Greensboro, N.C. N.C. Central sophomore
- Gordon Lewis
- (Riverbend) was fifth in the men’s 400 (46.28).
- DePauw (Ind.) senior
- Zach Batt
- (North Stafford) won the men’s 1,500 (3:55.13) and was seventh in the 5,000 (15:23.24) at the North Coast Athletic Conference meet in Wooster, Ohio.
- Virginia State sophomore
- Jade Jordan
- (Riverbend) won the women’s high jump (5–1) and was fourth in the triple jump (36–10.5) at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association meet in Bowie, Md.
- Sophomore
- Ceeja Beckett
- (Fredericksburg Academy) broke a 52-year-old school record in winning the men’s long jump (23–2) at Saturday’s Landmark Conference meet in Baltimore.
- Freshman
- Briana Green
- (King George) was fifth in the women’s pole vault (11–7.75) to help Navy’s women repeat as Patriot League team champions.
BASEBALL
- After driving in four runs in Wednesday’s 8–2 win over Christopher Newport, junior
- Mike Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) went 5 for 7 with four more RBIs Friday as Randolph-Macon swept Eastern Mennonite, 11–1 and 13–1, in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. His brother
- Shawn
- had three hits in the second game for the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (25–8–1), who advanced to this weekend’s ODAC final four in Salem.
- Also advancing was Roanoke, which swept Lynchburg in the first round. Sophomore
- Cale Agee
- (Louisa) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the finale, an 11–3 win Sunday.
- Central Oklahoma junior
- Dylan Hall
- (Mountain View) took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out seven in Saturday’s 6–1 win over Southwest Baptist Saturday.
- Sophomore
- Daniel Brooks
- (Spotsylvania) went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in George Mason’s 14–13 victory over Mount St. Mary’s Wednesday.
- Glenville State sophomore
- Tre’von Smith
- (Orange) was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in Saturday’s 4–2 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.
- Shippensburg (Pa.) junior
- Jacob Pollock (
- Mountain View) was 2 for 4 in Saturday’s 9–8 win over East Stroudsburg Saturday.
- Freshman
- Alex Kobersteen
- (Courtland) earned his first college win Wednesday, allowing one run in five innings in George Washington’s 12–2 victory over Coppin State.
SOFTBALL
- Shippensburg (Pa.) freshman
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) hit her team-high 10th home run in Thursday’s 14–6 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament loss to West Chester. Earlier that day, she was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs in an 11–2 win over Edinboro.
- Randolph-Macon junior catcher
- Sami Davidson
- (Brooke Point) was named to the all-ODAC third team. She is hitting .312 with 15 RBIs and has throw out nine would-be base stealers.
BASKETBALL
- Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin,
- a rising sophomore center at Maryland, will participate in the 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials May 16–19 in Colorado Springs, Colo. She hopes to make the U.S. team for the U19 World Cup competition July 20–28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
LACROSSE
- Sophomore
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) had four goals and an assist as Catholic beat Scranton 15–9 Saturday to win the Landmark Conference title. The Cardinals (15–4) will face Albion (Mich.) Saturday in the NCAA tournament.
TENNIS
- Merrimack (N.Y.) freshman
- Marshall Wood
- (James Monroe) was named second-team all-Northeast 10 Conference after going 12–8 at No. 3 doubles.
EQUESTRIAN
- Culpeper County resident
- Georgia Osborne
- placed third in Individual Novice Flat for Bridgewater in Thursday’s Intercollegiate Horse Show Association national championships in New York.