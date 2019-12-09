The college track and field season opened last weekend, and several area athletes got off to strong starts.
Radford junior
- Taylor Tinsley
(Stafford) claimed the women’s high jump (5–3) and Shenandoah sophomore
- John Kindig
- (Courtland) took the men’s weight throw (49–3.5) at the Roanoke Invite.
- Yale senior Spencer O’Neill (Massaponax) cleared 2 meters (6–6.75) on his final attempt to win the men’s high jump at the season-opening Yale Season Opener.
- Lynchburg junior Sammi Woods (Courtland) won the women’s shot put with a personal-best throw of 40–10.5 at Saturday’s season-opening Bast-Cregger Invitational in Salem.
- Virginia Wesleyan sophomore Landry Moffo (North Stafford) finished fifth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.48) after setting a school record (8.39) in the preliminaries at Sunday’s CNU Holiday Invitational in Newport News.
- Marshall junior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) was second in the women’s 60 hurdles (8.74) at Friday’s Marshall Opener.
- William & Mary senior Lauren Graves (Mountain View) placed fourth in the women’s pole vault (12–1.5) at Saturday’s Navy Invitational, qualifying for the ECAC championships.
- In her first collegiate meet, South Dakota freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s pole vault (11–11.5) at the SDSU Holiday Open.
BASKETBALL
Former Colonial Forge standout
- Shakira Austin
- scored a career-high 25 points and added 13 rebounds in Maryland’s 105–45 rout of Loyola (Md.) Sunday. She was 11 for 13 from the field.
- Senior guard Josiah Avington (James Monroe) scored a career-high 27 points in Pfeiffer’s 112–99 loss to Toccoa Falls (Ga.) Saturday.
Sophomore
- Aaron Hill
- (Fredericksburg Christian) netted 25 points in Valley Forge (Pa.)’s 86–61 victory over Albany Pharmacy Saturday.
Junior forward
- Claire Mocarski
- (Culpeper) had six points and 11 rebounds in Bridgewater’s 68–62 victory over Guilford Saturday, the 1,000th win in school history.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 71–60 win over Rutgers Tuesday and 15 in Friday’s 64–46 loss to top-ranked Louisville.
- Junior Sabrina Jones (Massaponax) scored a team-high 17 points in Virginia Wesleyan’s 77–73 loss to Bridgewater Wednesday and 10 in Saturday’s 71–63 loss to Hollins.
Freshman
- Mykai Smith
- (Caroline) had a season-high 20 points in Richard Bland’s 82–78 loss to Hagerstown Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Besides being named first-team all-Big Ten Conference and declaring for the NFL draft last week, Penn State junior
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- (Chancellor) was named one of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive end. He has 8.5 sacks this season and will play his final college game Dec. 28 against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
- Junior safety M.J. Hampton (Stafford) made four tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in James Madison’s 66–21 first-round FCS playoff win over Monmouth Saturday. The second-seeded Dukes (12–1) host Northern Iowa this Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Shepherd senior
- Peyton Lindblad
- (Riverbend) concluded her career by being named to the NCAA Division II Atlantic All-Regional tournament team. She had 18 kills in Thursday’s 3–2 victory over East Stroudsburg and 12 in Friday’s 3–2 loss to Gannon. She finished with 1,412 career kills, just shy of Amanda Schmidt’s school record of 1,440.
Senior teammate Seone Goode (Riverbend) had a combined 18 kills and nine blocks in the two games.
SWIMMING
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior
- Nolan Monahan
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (55.95), 200 breast (2:04.37) and 200 individual medley (1:55.08) at last weekend’s College of New Jersey Invitational. His breaststroke times provisionally qualified him for the NCAA Division III national championships.
SOCCER
Mary Washington senior midfielder
- Gabriel Soriano
(Chancellor) was named to the United Soccer Coaches all-region first team, and junior teammate
- Jeremy Hokenson
- (Courtland) was a third-team pick. Soriano led the Eagles with nine goals and seven assists; Hokenson had eight goals and five assists.
WRESTLING
VMI freshman
- Zach Brown
(Eastern View) scored an 8–0 decision over George Mason sophomore
- Ramses Montalvo
(Brooke Point) in the Keydets’ 27–16 loss to the Patriots Sunday in Fairfax. Sophomore
- Paul Pierce
- (Brooke Point) earned a win at 184.
