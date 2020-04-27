After rewriting Lynchburg University’s men’s swimming record book, Parker Hayungs attracted notice.
The Virginia Sports Information Directors Association named Hayungs the state College Division rookie of the year last week after the freshman from Stafford High School set three individual school marks and swam on four record-setting relays.
Hayungs owns school records in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly events and the 500 freestyle. He was second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the 500 free and fifth in each butterfly race.
Also making the all-state first team were Randolph-Macon sophomore Joe Stephens (Stafford) in the backstroke and four Mary Washington swimmers: Noah Carpenter (free, IM), Brian Harnish (free), Mark Dye (breaststroke) and Austin Farrar (IM). Freshman Garrett Ross (Fredericksburg Christian) earned all-state honors as part of UMW’s 200 free relay.
UMW’s Julia Gesky (free), Claudia Keller (free), and Grace Nicolai (IM) earned spots on the women’s all-state first team.
MORE SWIMMING
Illinois Tech freshman
- Anna Slominski
(James Monroe) was named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Division III All-America team in the 100 breast. She qualified in the event for the NCAA championships, which were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
TRACK AND FIELD
The VASID also handed out all-state honors for indoor track, and UMW senior Erin Andrewlevich was named women’s track athlete of the year after winning Capital Athletic Conference titles at 60, 200 and 400 meters.
Also chosen to the women’s first team were Bridgewater senior distance runner Calista Ariel (Chancellor) and Lynchburg senior shot putter Sammi Woods (Courtland). Lynchburg junior Jackie Wilson (Louisa) was named first-team all-state as part of the Hornets’ 4x400 relay and second-team in the distance medley relay.
Shenandoah senior sprinter Elijah Morton (Culpeper) was a first-team all-state men’s choice and Bridgewater freshman Jashaad Santiago-Boatwright (Mountain View) earned second-team nods in the jumps, and 4x400 relay.
BASKETBALL
Former UMW assistant coach (2013–16)
- Lindsey Burke
- was named head women’s coach at Randolph-Macon College. She succeeds Carroll LaHaye, who won 647 games in 38 seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.