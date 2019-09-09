Megan Watts scored 115 goals in four seasons on Mountain View’s soccer team. Her first collegiate score was a big one, too.
Watts broke a 3–3 tie in the 75th minute as Old Dominion edged VCU 4–3 Sunday night in a game of previously unbeaten teams. It was the first of the season for the three-time Free Lance-Star player of the year and boosted the Monarchs’ record to 3–0–1.
Junior CiCi Fox (Fredericksburg Academy) scored for the Rams (4–1–1) with 12 seconds left in the first half.
MORE SOCCER
Sophomore
- Elizabeth Hummel
- (Riverbend) scored twice in Bryn Mawr (Pa.)’s 3–2 victory over Penn State Brandywine Sunday.
- Freshman Jill McDonald (Colonial Forge) netted her first collegiate goal in Christopher Newport’s 2–0 win over Emory & Henry Saturday.
- Junior Katie Tritt (Riverbend) scored for the first time this season in Richmond’s 3–0 shutout of American University Sunday.
- Senior midfielder Madalyn Amos (Chancellor) had an assist in each game as Lynchburg beat Maryville (Tenn.) 2–1 Saturday and Kalamazoo (Mich.) 3–0 Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Junior cornerback
- Nick Grant
(Courtland) returned his first career interception 85 yards for a touchdown in Virginia’s 52–17 rout of William & Mary Friday. Sophomore linebacker
- Trey Watkins
- (Massaponax) made 10 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Tribe.
Three former Stafford standouts had notable games Saturday. Redshirt freshman
- Landon Woodson
registered his first collegiate sack in Central Florida’s 48–14 win over Florida Atlantic; junior safety
- M.J. Hampton
made six tackles and forced a fumble in James Madison’s 44–7 romp over St. Francis (Pa.); and sophomore
- Justin Toler
- made six tackles and broke up a pass in Norfolk State’s 44–21 win over Virginia State.
Sophomore linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made a team-high 10 tackles and broke up two passes in East Carolina’s 48–9 rout of Gardner-Webb Saturday.
Sophomore defensive end
- Da’Sean Davis
(Colonial Forge) had 1.5 sacks and freshman
- Jashaad Santiago-Boatwright
(Mountain View) contributed an interception and 137 return yards in Bridgewater’s 41–10 win over Gettysburg Saturday. Senior quarterback
- Jay Scroggins
- (James Monroe) threw three touchdown passes.
- Sophomore Bryan Melara (Riverbend) carried 15 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in Catholic’s season-opening 32–31 overtime loss to Kenyon (Ohio) Saturday.
- Junior Daniel Flowe (Massaponax) made seven tackles and an interception, forced a fumble and blocked a kick in Emory & Henry’s 31–24 loss to N.C. Wesleyan Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Miranda Rigg
- (James Monroe) broke into James Madison’s top 10 with her 41st career goal in Sunday’s 3–2 win over Georgetown.
- Junior Madison McCoy (Stafford) scored twice in Randolph-Macon’s 9–0 romp over Southern Virginia Wednesday.
- Junior Alexis Brown (Eastern View) notched two goals in Lynchburg’s 7–2 victory over Albright Sunday.
- Junior Emily Kresho (Stafford) logged her first career assist in Delaware’s 3–1 win over Penn State Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) was named Skyline Conference libero of the week after posting matches of 24 and 21 digs.
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
(Riverbend) amassed 40 kills as Shepherd went 4–0 in last weekend’s season-opening Virginia State Tournament.
- Sophomore Isis Black (North Stafford) had a career-high 13 kills in Hampton’s 3–2 win over St. Francis-Brooklyn Friday.
