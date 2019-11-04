It was cross country conference championship weekend, and several local runners brought home honors.
Sophomore
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) won the individual title (22:51.60 for 6,000 meters) Saturday to lead Waynesburg (Pa.)’s women to their fourth straight Presidents Athletic Conference title in New Wilmington, Pa.
- Junior Jahanzib Shabaz (Mountain View) became VMI’s first-ever all-Southern Conference runner, placing seventh out of 79 men (25:35.45 for 8,000 meters) at Saturday’s conference meet in Johnson City, Tenn.
- Bridgewater senior Calista Ariel (Chancellor) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference female student/athlete of the year after finishing seventh (22:33.5 for 6,000 meters) out of 100 runners at Saturday’s meet in Roanoke.
- Charlotte senior Bridget Abbatiello (Stafford) finished 17th out of 104 runners (17:54.9 for 5,000 meters) at Saturday’s Conference USA championship meet at Bowling Green, Ky.
- Mary Washington junior Ashley Applegate (Riverbend) placed seventh out of 73 women (25:33.95 for 6,000 meters) at Saturday’s Capital Athletic Conference meet at York, Pa. Junior
- Kellie Hyde (Culpeper) placed 18th (26:33.84) for team champion Christopher Newport.
FOOTBALL
Senior quarterback
- Jay Scroggins
- (James Monroe) passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns as Bridgewater routed Emory & Henry 35–3 Saturday. The Eagles (8–0) will host Randolph-Macon (7–1) this Saturday for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and an automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth.
- Junior Trey Carson (Massaponax) caught 15 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive score with six seconds left in Catholic’s 31–27 victory over Norwich Saturday, its first win of the year.
- Junior quarterback Jason Brown (Chancellor) passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including a 51-yarder to junior
- E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor) in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 31–20 loss to Duquesne Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made nine tackles in William & Mary’s 31–29 win over Elon Saturday.
- Sophomore linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) made a team-high eight tackles in East Carolina’s 46–43 loss to Cincinnati Saturday.
- Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor) was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.
SOCCER
Senior
- Josh McCormack
- (Colonial Forge) had a goal and an assist as Hampden-Sydney topped Randolph 3–0 Tuesday to earn the top seed in this week’s ODAC tournament. The Yellow Jackets (13–5–1) will host Lynchburg in a semifinal Friday.
- Sophomore Alisha Holcombe (Eastern View) scored in Gardner-Webb’s 2–1 Big South tournament quarterfinal win over Winthrop Friday. The Bulldogs will face High Point in Thursday’s semifinals.
- Sophomore Leif VanSlyke (Riverbend) scored his first career goal in Longwood’s 3–1 win over UNC Asheville Saturday. He spent his freshman season at James Madison.
- Longwood junior Kennedy Culbreath (Massaponax) earned honorable mention all-Big South Conference status after leading the Lancers with six goals this season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Randolph-Macon sophomore
- Katie Brookman
- (Eastern View) was named ODAC player of the week after scoring twice in Thursday’s 3–2 win over Virginia Wesleyan and four times in Saturday’s 8–0 victory over Ferrum.
- Junior Emily Kresho (Stafford) assisted on the game’s only goal as Delaware edged James Madison 1–0 Sunday to clinch the top seed in the CAA tournament. The Blue Hens (14–3) will host JMU again in Friday’s quarterfinals.
- Senior Taylor Hayes (Brooke Point) had a goal and an assist as Shenandoah topped Eastern Mennonite 3–0 Saturday to earn the No. 2 seed for this week’s ODAC tournament. Sophomore
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) had an assist in that game and two in Wednesday’s 2–1 victory over Washington & Lee.
VOLLEYBALL
Senior
- Peyton Lindblad
(Riverbend) had 18 kills in Shepherd’s 3–1 loss to East Stroudsburg Friday and eighth in Saturday’s 3–0 win over Kutztown. Freshman teammate
- Elyssia Smith
- (Colonial Forge) had seven kills Saturday.
- Senior Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) had a team-high 19 digs in Merchant Marine Academy’s 3–0 sweep of Lehman Saturday.
- Sophomore Deveis Wooten (Brooke Point) posted 11 kills and 13 digs Sunday in her final match at Northern Virginia Community College, a 3–1 loss to Montgomery (Md.) in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 20 Division II tournament. She had 372 kills in two seasons.
- Sophomore Isis Black (North Stafford) had 10 kills in Hampton’s 3–1 loss to Gardner-Webb Sunday.
WRESTLING
Sophomore
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) went 5–0, including three major decisions, to win the 184-pound class for the host school in Saturday’s Ithaca Invitational.
- VMI freshman Zach Brown (Eastern View) won three matches to claim the 197-pound freshman/sophomore division at Saturday’s season-opening Southeast Open in Roanoke.
SWIMMING
Spotsylvania County resident
- Natalia Perdomo
won the women’s 100-yard butterfly (1:02.11) and placed second in the 400 IM with the ODAC’s No. 2 time this season (5:01.72) in Randolph-Macon’s dual-meet win over St. Mary’s Saturday.
- Becca Lazerson
(Mountain View) won the 100 breast (1:12.05) and joined fellow sophomore
- Jordan Shearer
- (Chancellor) on the winning 200 medley relay (1:56.05).
- Junior Juliet Whitman (James Monroe) won the women’s 100 fly (1:01.96) in Mount St. Mary’s dual-meet loss to St. Francis-Brooklyn Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.