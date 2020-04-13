With no live sports at the moment, several organizations are recognizing standouts from the coronavirus-abbreviated winter seasons.
Ithaca (N.Y.) College sophomore
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III All-America team. He posted a 28–2 record at 184 pounds and had qualified for the NCAA championships, which were canceled.
- Meanwhile, the Virginia Sports Information Directions named Ferrum sophomore Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) to its all-state first team at 133 pounds and Apprentice School junior
- Kollin Johnson (King George) to its second team at the same weight. Both compete for Division III schools, but were chosen over all other state wrestlers, including those from Division I.
Englman, an All-American in 2018–19, had a 28–6 record as a sophomore and had qualified for the Division III national championships.
Johnson went 36–6 with 22 falls and was the top seed at 133 at last month’s National Wrestling Coaches Association tournament. He was two wins away from a national title when the Builders withdrew for safety concerns.
TRACK AND FIELD
The VASID also honored the state’s top track athletes. VMI’s distance medley team, which featured senior Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View) and sophomore Rafael Mas (Colonial Forge), earned second-team all-state honors with a top time of 9:57.64.
SWIMMING
Despite being unable to compete for national titles, two local swimmers were honored as All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
Merchant Marine Academy senior Nolan Monahan (Colonial Forge) earned Division III honors in seven events: the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes, 200 individual medley and the 200 and 400 free and medley relays. Indiana sophomore Brandon Hamblin (North Stafford) was honored in Division I as part of the Hoosiers’ 200 free relay.
