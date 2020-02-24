Conference championship weekend brought out the best in a couple of Stafford County residents.
Senior
- Jami Wright
- (North Stafford) was named Conference Carolinas female track athlete of the year after winning the women’s 200 meters (a school-record 24.46) and 400 (56.18) at last weekend’s conference championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. She also anchored the winning 4x400 relay (3:57.09) and qualified for the NCAA Division II championships in all three events.
- And U.S. Merchant Marine Academy senior Nolan Monahan (Colonial Forge) was named men’s swimmer of the meet after winning the 200-yard IM (1:49.83), 100 breaststroke (a school-record 53.74) and 200 breast (a school-record 1:58.95) at last weekend’s Metropolitan Conference meet in Piscataway, N.J. He qualified in each event for the NCAA Division III championships March 18-21 in Greensboro, N.C.
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Redshirt junior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) set a Duke school record in the weight throw (69–7.25) and placed second at Friday’s Virginia Tech Challenge, then placed third in the shot put (56–2.75) on Saturday.
- Charlotte senior Bridget Abbatiello (Stafford) placed sixth in the women’s mile (4:57.40) and Marshall junior
- Taylor Robinson (Louisa) was sixth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.73) at last weekend’s Conference USA championships in Birmingham, Ala.
- Senior Shalah Smiling (Brooke Point) was the fastest collegian (sixth overall) in the women’s 60-meter dash (7.53) at Saturday’s USC Open in Columbia, S.C.
- Morgan State junior Daenah Pressley (Eastern View) won the men’s high jump (6–7) and finished second in the triple jump (42–8.75) at last weekend’s Penn State Tune-up.
- Virginia Wesleyan sophomore Landry Moffo (North Stafford) was third in the men’s 60 hurdles (8.48) at the JDR DML Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.
MORE SWIMMING
Senior
- Jake Ball
(Stafford) placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.33) and fourth in the 200 breast (1:58.57) to help George Mason’s men win the Atlantic 10 team title in Geneva, Ohio. Sophomore
- Nick Ashton
(Courtland) was fourth in the 50 freestyle (20.25) and swam on the second-placed 800 free relay team. Junior
- Dylan Peck
- (Chancellor) was eighth in the 200 butterfly (1:51.10),
- Freshman John O’Hara (Stafford) placed seventh in the 200 free (1:39.67) to help William & Mary’s men win their sixth straight Colonial Athletic Association team title in Christiansburg.
- Freshman Moira Euker (Lighthouse Academy) swam on Barton (N.C.)’s first-place 800 free relay at the recent Conference Carolinas meet. The Bulldogs set a school record (7:44.59).
BASEBALL
Freshman catcher
- Jake Wortman
- (Colonial Forge) hit his first collegiate home run and drove in five runs in Bucknell’s 14–10 victory over Virginia Saturday.
- Senior right-hander Dylan Hall (Mountain View) tied his own school record with 14 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as Central Oklahoma defeated MSU Denver 3–1 Friday.
- Junior Bill Wojcik (Caroline) homered twice, scored three runs and drove in five in Marymount’s 10–9 win over Albright Sunday. Sophomore teammate
- Ryan Lee (Courtland) delivered a walk-off RBI single in the ninth.
- Colonial Beach native Kam Smith went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs in Northern Illinois’ 16–15 loss to Southeast Missouri State Saturday,
- Junior outfielder Tre’Von Smith (Orange) went 2 for 4 and doubled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 2–1 win over ninth-ranked (Division II) Mercyhurst Saturday.
- Sophomore Garrett Howard (Courtland) singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as Eastern Mennonite edged DeSales 7–6 Saturday. Junior
- Ray Tricarico (Eastern View) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
- Senior outfielder Shawn Nickles (Colonial Forge) went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and senior first baseman
- Cole Grinde (Caroline) homered in Randolph-Macon’s 11–4 victory over Alvernia (Pa.) in the opener of a doubleheader Saturday. Grinde had three more RBIs in the nightcap, a 17–0 romp.
- Freshman outfielder Trendon Craig (Washington & Lee) homered in Louisburg (N.C.)’s 5–1 victory over Monroe Community College Saturday.
- Senior Jacob Talley (Louisa) doubled in each game as Bridgewater swept DeSales 8–5 and 7–4 in a doubleheader Sunday.
BASKETBALL
- Percy Burt
- (James Monroe) celebrated his senior day at Virginia Wesleyan with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 70–61 win over Eastern Mennonite, earning the Marlins (21–4, 13–3) the No. 2 seed behind Randolph-Macon for this week’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament. They will play Ferrum or Emory & Henry on Friday.
- Freshman Bianca Atkinson (Chancellor) had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Virginia Wesleyan’s 58–49 win over Ferrum Saturday. Senior teammate
- Sabrina Jones (Massaponax) added 17 points and nine boards.
- Senior Luther Gibbs (Culpeper) had 14 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals as Christopher Newport beat Southern Virginia 84–66 Wednesday to claim the Capital Athletic Conference tournament’s top seed. The Captains (20–5) will host St. Mary’s in this Wednesday’s semifinals.
- Freshman Mikayla Via (Riverbend) twice broke her season high in points, scoring 17 (with seven rebounds) in Lancaster Bible College’s 53–51 win over Penn State Abbington Tuesday and 19 in Sunday’s 69-61 loss to SUNY Cobleskil.
- Sophomore Aaron Hill (Fredericksburg Christian) had 21 points and nine rebounds as Valley Forge (Pa.) closed its regular season with an 84–70 win at Christendom Saturday.
- Former Colonial Forge standout Camille Downs tweeted that she has committed to play at Division I UNC Wilmington next season. She’s averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 assists per game at Butler (Kan.) Community College.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore infielder
- Lexi Lomax
- (Orange) had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in Hampton’s 12–4 win over Hartford Sunday.
- Junior Keirsten Kennedy (Mountain View) hit a two-run home run in Bridgewater’s 9–1 win over Penn State-Altoona Saturday.
LACROSSE
Colonial Beach resident
- Dwyer Neal
- was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s player of the week after scoring nine goals (including the 100th of her career) for Bridgewater last week.
- After posting five goals and two assists in Shenandoah’s 16–8 win at Hood Wednesday, Chris Baker (Massaponax) and fellow sophomore
Jet Hayes
- (Shenandoah) each scored three times in Saturday’s 16–11 victory over Marymount.
SOCCER
Longwood freshman
- Eli Carr (Chancellor) played on the Puerto Rican team that went 1–1–1 in last week’s CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifiers. Carr, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, started eight games and notched two assists for the Lancers last fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.