Miranda Rigg didn’t get to play much field hockey in 2018. This year, her calendar is already full.
The former James Monroe High School standout played just five games for James Madison University last fall before an injury cut short what was supposed to be her senior season. She received a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA and will be back with the Dukes, trying to add to her total of 38 career goals that ranks 13th in school history.
Then Rigg will participate in USA Field Hockey’s Women’s Development Team Selection Camp in December in Lancaster, Pa. She was chosen for the camp after her performance at last month’s Young Women’s National Championship at the same site. The camp is used to select players to represent the U.S. in international competition.
ACADEMICS
- Fourteen local University of Mary Washington athletes were among 1,445 chosen to the Capital Athletic Conference’s 2018–19 All-Academic Team.
Eight other local athletes from Christopher Newport, five from Frostburg State, two from York and one from Southern Virginia made the team, which required a 3.20 grade point average for the school year.
Mary Washington: Baseball’s David Lambertson (Stafford); basketball’s Kayla Sakyi (Culpeper); track’s Ashley Applegate (Riverbend), Anna Balgoyen (Spotsylvania), Jillian Weisbeck (Stafford), Ripken Smith (Stafford) and Brynne Reeves (Stafford); lacrosse’s Kristophe Newman (Fredericksburg), Brandon Williams (Stafford County) and Jennifer Bosserman (Eastern View); soccer’s Katie Rauch (Stafford); swimming’s Julian Bonilla-Vasquez (King George); and volleyball’s Tenlry Hares (Courtland) and Abby Wiles (Courtland).
Christopher Newport:
Baseball’s Ryan Aruanno (Massaponax); track’s Trejon Edmonds (Chancellor), Kellie Hyde (Culpeper), Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge) and Jared Ankerson (Colonial Forge); golf’s Katie Thome (Colonial Forge); soccer’s Justin Piercy (Riverbend); and softball’s Sarah Proctor (Louisa).
Frostburg State: Track’s Tanner Jacobs (North Stafford); field hockey’s Brooke Lafayette (Stafford) and Sierra Smizer (Brooke Point); soccer’s Audra Curtin (Colonial Forge) and Alexis Frey (Mountain View).
York: Golf’s Joel Marshall (Massaponax) and lacrosse’s Jacob Wilhelm (Colonial Forge).
Southern Virginia: Soccer’s MacKenzie Taylor (Colonial Forge).
- Five VMI athletes were named to the Southern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll with GPAs of 3.0 or higher: football’s
- Liam Kauthe
- n (Colonial Forge), track’s
- Kellen Reeves
- (Stafford), lacrosse’s
- Jonathan Fant
- (Colonal Forge), swimming’s
- Ryan Schmitz
- (North Stafford) and soccer’s
- Cecilia Keppeler
- (Mountain View).
SOFTBALL
- UMW catcher
- Rachel Porchie
- was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state first team. Outfielders
- Hannah Bruns
- and
- Danielle Newman
- were second-team picks.