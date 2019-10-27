FOOTBALL

Junior Jason Brown (Chancellor) threw for a career-high 383 yards and three touchdowns--one to E.J. Jenkins (Chancellor)--in St. Francis (Pa.)'s 36-33 overtime loss to Sacred Heart Saturday.

Senior Deion Harris (North Stafford) registered two sacks in Virginia State's 33-5 romp over Lincoln (Pa.) Saturday.

Despite throwing his first interception of the season, seniorr Jay Scroggins (James Monroe) completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as Bridgewater beat Washington & Lee 31-14 Saturday to improve to 7-0. Defensively, senior Luke Barmun (King George) made an interception and sophmore Da'Sean Davis (Colonial Forge) registered a sack.

Senior Mario Wisdom (Chancellor) carried nine times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Shenandoah's 41-31 loss to Emory &Henry Saturday. He also caught four passes for 21 yards.

FIELD HOCKEY

Senior MIranda Rigg (James Monroe) became the eighth James Madison player to record 100 career points with her 45th career goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Francis (Pa.).

VOLLEYBALL

Senior Peyton Lindblad (Riverbend) had 22 kills in Shepherd's 3-2 loss to Millersville Friday and eight in Saturday's 3-0 win over West Chester. Senior teammate Seone Goode (Riverbend) led the Rams with nine kills Saturday.

Seniors Nicole Ibinson (Colonial Forge) and Alaina Hudson (King George) combined for 20 digs as Merchant Marine Academy beat Sarah Lawrence 3-0 Wednesday to clinch a bye in the upcoming Skyine Conference tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

Virginia State freshman Jordan Burzynski (Mountain View) finished ninth out of 75 runners (21:30.5) in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships Thursday in Salem.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments